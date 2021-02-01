A new semester is underway at Utah State University and school officials are continuing to provide support to students who test positive for COVID-19 or are quarantined due to exposure.
“One of the most important things for me to do is to help students understand what resources are out there for them to be able to address any issues related to COVID,” said James Morales, the vice president for Student Affairs. “It can be things like getting tested. I'm helping lead this effort in making sure that students are aware of this opportunity and can get tested to know whether they have COVID.”
Morales said access to quick testing is one of the most important parts of containment.
After a student tests positive and contact tracing begins, one of the next steps is supporting them in their school work during their quarantine. USU student Garrett Anderson tested positive last semester.
