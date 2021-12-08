A nonprofit working to catalog the stories of fallen soldiers has launched a new app developed by recent Utah State University grad Esther Carter.
The nonprofit, Stories Behind the Stars, is currently cataloging and chronicling the stories of the 421,000 U.S. soldiers who fell during World War II, with the aim of finishing by Sept. 2, 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of the war.
“It’s quite a big goal, but it’s looking more and more doable as we move along,” Carter said.
The app, built by Carter over the past year, allows users to type in the name of any fallen WWII soldier, and, as long as it’s been written, their story will pop up.
The functionality was intended in part to facilitate learning at cemeteries where fallen soldiers are buried, allowing those visiting to engage with the individual’s life beyond the gravestone. Carter described the app as “an on-the-go way to find these stories.”
“Before, it’s like, OK, you have to click on different links and kind of find your way to where the story’s stored,” she said. “With this app you can just open it up, it gives you a place to enter a name ... and you have those stories right there on your phone, wherever you are.”
The massive scope of Stories Behind the Stars’ project has necessitated thousands of volunteers, from all 50 states and at least a dozen countries, to scour records and write up soldiers’ stories. It was while helping write these stories that Carter found the opportunity to create an app.
“They wanted to have an app so anyone could go to a cemetery or a memorial, see these names and then find those stories about these people” she said. “So it could be more than just a name when you’re out visiting these places.”
In December 2020, Carter was wrapping up her Mechanical Engineering degree at USU and taking a computer science class in Android app development when she saw an opportunity to apply some of her newfound skills, getting in contact with founder Don Milne about making something for the nonprofit.
From there, over the course of 11 months, she worked to get the project up and running during her free time.
“In between classes at that time, and later in between work,” Carter, who now works in Utah County, said. “So it’s been a little bit slow going because it’s just been me working on it as I have spare time to do it.”
Carter said the experience has been rewarding, both as a technical exercise and as a way to help with something she’s passionate about.
“It’s been really enjoyable to do, so I’ve really enjoyed being able to help out in a unique way,” she said. “It’s a very important project to me, it’s a way to remember people who sacrificed everything for our freedom, and it’s a way to use my skills to help everyone in our country to remember those things that are important and unite us.”
Though the app in its current form is finished, Milne said there may be room to add features.
“We may still build on what Esther started to create a version of the app where users can scan the fallen’s name from the gravestone and get a link to the story without having to type in the name,” he said.
Milne started the project as a hobby in 2016. Originally focused on soldiers from his home state of Utah, it soon expanded nationwide, and the nonprofit was formed in February 2020 to better manage the massive amount of stories to tell.
Stories Behind the Stars has kept up the pace in part by marking important milestones for completion, like finishing the state of Utah or completing stories for the 2,502 soldiers who died in Normandy on D-Day.
Their most recent milestone, writing the stories of the 2,335 servicemen killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, was finished in time for its 80th anniversary on Dec. 7, 2021.
The project has picked up considerable momentum since it started, but still has a ways to go. As of November they had completed over 13,000 stories, with 408,000 to go, and yet another milestone — all 7,700 WWII fallen in Arlington National Cemetery — coming this Memorial Day.
The Stories Behind the Stars app is available on the Google App Store. Those interested in volunteering for the nonprofit can find more information at www.storiesbehindthestars.org/volunteer.