A group of Utah State University students marched on campus in protest of low student employee wages last week, the first in what organizers hope will be an ongoing, concentrated movement advocating for higher pay.
The collection of a little over 20 graduate and undergraduate students gathered outside Old Main on Thursday before briefly marching in silence across the Quad. After the “march for higher wages on campus,” as protest organizer Cole Lancaster put it, the group then yelled “into the void” as an expression of frustration.
The protest, echoing many similar protests at universities across the country, was focused on a perceived gap between the compensation provided to student employees at USU and the required cost of living in Logan.
Megan Wilson, founder of the Aggie Student Labor Union, said ZipRecruiter estimates the median hourly wage in Logan at $16. This is above the $14.88 per hour livable wage listed by the MIT Living Wage Calculator for Logan — a benchmark Wilson said is not met by many student salaries.
In addition to frustration, though, there was also optimism.
“I am hoping that after today’s demonstration, they will see and understand the seriousness behind our movement,” Graduate Studies Senator Sarah Pope told the group. “Because that’s what we are: a movement. A movement to transform our university into one that doesn’t just claim to care about student well-being, but actively engages in enhancing that well-being, and we will not stop fighting for fair pay.”
In an email to The Herald Journal on Monday, Associate Vice President for Strategic Communications Amanda DeRito responded to the issue, saying inflation and rising housing costs were “a great concern for USU.”
“The university has also faced rising costs for materials and labor, and student employee wages in various departments have increased in order to retain workers, particularly in dining services and facilities,” DeRito wrote. “The average hourly wage for student employees (enrolled in at least one class for fall 2022) is now $12.15.”
Though $12.15 an hour is below the livable wage figure mentioned by Wilson, DeRito pointed to the limit on weekly hours for student employees as an intentional decision to facilitate academic success, and said on-campus employment was not expected to be a sole source of financial support.
“While USU often cannot compete with off-campus wages, we have focused on decreasing the cost of college through scholarships, tuition waivers, and the Utah State Promise grant that pays the remaining tuition and fees for those students who qualify for the Pell grant. For the same reason — getting students to graduation — USU departments limit student employee hours to 29 or less weekly,” she wrote. “It is difficult to make a living wage while working part-time. The goal is to get a degree and move on to a career. Students have always had to supplement their income in various ways to get through college, including full-time summer jobs, parental help, scholarships, and financial aid.”
Additionally, DeRito wrote, many wage decisions for student employees are made at the departmental level and are subject to specific and varying budgets. In some cases, she wrote, increasing wages would mean increasing the student fees funding them.
“We will continue to look for ways to increase student employee wages across campus while minimizing the impact to students from rising costs,” DeRito said.
Joie Weaver, in her second year at the university, said she attended the protest because of the toll she’d seen financial struggles take on friends while at USU, despite not being a student employee herself.
“People being like, ‘I would love to go to this thing but I have $15 in my bank account and nothing left in my savings and I don’t know what to do.’ Just seeing people literally live paycheck to paycheck and barely making ends meet — and that’s with parents’ help too, a lot of the time,” she said. “I’ve seen people just struggle to live, literally.”
Wilson said the protest’s turnout was “a huge win.”
“I’m really proud of the people who came — that step to hear about an event and to attend it? Monumental. That is such an uphill battle, and people don’t even think about it, but it is,” she said. “Just that anyone attended and were willing to share their thoughts and experiences with their peers is really encouraging.”
Lancaster, who has helped organize protests at USU for other causes in the past, said he got in contact with Wilson through the Aggie Student Labor Union’s Instagram, where he suggested a protest. Soon afterward Pope was also on board, connecting the undergraduate and graduate causes. Lancaster then got to work spreading the word, posting on social media, talking to people in person — even utilizing class discussion boards.
Wilson and Lancaster both said they’d received a lot of interest from students unable to attend because they had to work or be in class during the protest.
“We’re hoping to have another protest in the evening, down the road, to get a different subsection of people and to encourage them as well, especially if they’re actively working,” Wilson said.
Thursday’s protest was part of a broader push from student employees throughout the country asking for wage increases or improved conditions. The WashU Undergraduate & Graduate Workers Union reports a sharp growth in certified student unions within the last five years, and lists 32 unions currently amid organizing campaigns. Much of this is due to a 2016 National Labor Relations Board decision allowing students at private universities to once again unionize, with 11 unions becoming certified from 2016 to 2018.
Wilson started the Aggie Student Labor Union last year during Christmas break.
“I worked three jobs last semester, as a UTF (undergraduate teaching fellow) and as a gallery worker, as well as writing classes, unpaid, for some professors to teach this upcoming spring. And I enjoyed that work, you know, I love what I get to do, and I love the work that the university has available,” she said. “But the numbers didn’t add up.”
Wilson, who also founded the Student Tenants Union, said the “800 Block nonsense,” when students had to scramble to find housing due to an unfinished off-campus apartment complex, helped spur the jump to taking a look at labor. Not only were students struggling with affording housing, she said, they were struggling with affording anything.
“You can’t pay increasing rent rates without a comparable wage. And the university … gets to pick how much they charge tuition, how much they charge housing, how much they want to charge you for food,” Wilson said. “And they say they want to keep it comparable to downtown and competitive, but it isn’t. It isn’t.”
Beyond the specifics of requesting more pay, Wilson hopes to make the Aggie Student Labor Union a more permanent feature on campus. Despite the name, it’s not yet a formalized union, requiring a 30% vote from student employees to be recognized by the National Labor Relations Board.
“There are thousands of us, so organizing that vote is a bit more complicated, because we’re all in different departments and different shifts, and we’re never in the same place,” Wilson said.
The ideal, she said, would be to formally establish the union as “accessible to future generations, and not just students who are here for seven years so they see the pattern, but to point it out to freshmen and say ‘This isn’t right, and you can continue this fight and join in.’”
Overall, though, Wilson emphasized she wanted to be just a part of a broader coalition of students, something she felt was achieved with the protest, both in organization and execution.
“It’s not a one-woman show,” she said. “And I really don’t want it to be — because if it is, it won’t outlive me, and then all this is for nothing.”