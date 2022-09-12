wage protest

Students march across the USU campus on Thursday, protesting what they argue are unfairly low student employee wages.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

A group of Utah State University students marched on campus in protest of low student employee wages last week, the first in what organizers hope will be an ongoing, concentrated movement advocating for higher pay.

The collection of a little over 20 graduate and undergraduate students gathered outside Old Main on Thursday before briefly marching in silence across the Quad. After the “march for higher wages on campus,” as protest organizer Cole Lancaster put it, the group then yelled “into the void” as an expression of frustration.

