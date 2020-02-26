The Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, housed in the Office of Health Equity and Community Engagement has launched “Debunked,” a new 12-episode podcast aimed to break down the stigma surrounding opioid use.
According to a press release distributed by the Tribal and Rural Opioid Initiative, from 2013-2015 Utah had the seventh highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in the United States. During that time overdose deaths took more Utah lives than any other form of injury-related deaths, including car accidents.
“Every episode of DEBUNKED will address a new myth that perpetuates stigma around opioid use treatment and addiction,” states the press release. “It will feature conversations with harm reduction experts, scientists, members of tribes, individuals in recovery, and local leaders.”
The Debunked podcast is produced by Utah Public Radio and hosted by Timothy Light, a Utah State University student, and Sandra Sulzer, a Health & Wellness Utah Extension specialist.
“Our team is always trying to figure out new and improved ways to reach more people across Utah … we decided that a podcast could help further this goal of reaching more people,” Light wrote in an email to the Herald Journal. “The primary goal of DEBUNKED is to debunk myths that perpetuate stigma around opioid use treatment and addiction. It is our mission to break down the stigma so that individuals and communities can heal from this terrible crisis.”
According to Light, the way he and the rest of the Debunked team aim to break down the stigma surrounding the opioid crisis is through harm reduction.
“Harm reduction is a set of evidenced-based approaches, including Medication Assisted Treatment, that seek to minimize the harms of drug use for individuals and communities,” states the press release. “These approaches reduce rates of HIV and Hepatitis, while also saving lives, and keeping people in treatment.”
“This podcast is all about debunking myths specifically around harm reduction,” Sulzer said. “I think when people hear about syringe distribution people might think, ‘Oh my gosh, are we encouraging people to do drugs?’ … This podcast exists in order to debunk some of those myths.”
An episode of Debunked will be released each month for the next year.
That doesn't mean there are only 12 myths to debunk, Light said, that's just what the team can realistically plan at the moment.
“We are always looking for new and improved ways to both reduce the stigma around harm reduction and bring compassion to everyone suffering from the opioid crisis, so we anticipate that the DEBUNKED will likely evolve as more opportunities arise,” Light wrote.
The first episode of Debunked, which features a conversation with guests Heather Bush, Syringe Exchange program coordinator at the Utah Department of Health, and Erin Fanning Madden, assistant professor in the Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at University of New Mexico Health Science Center, is now available wherever podcasts are typically found.
“Each episode features a conversation that is powerful, educational, and absolutely a must-hear conversation for Utahns, Americans, and for the world,” Light said.