Yesterday, Naomi Greenspan — the director of the Academic Engagement Network’s Improving the Campus Climate Initiative — gave a presentation to the public in Utah State University’s Taggart Student Center.
The event was part of the university’s Jewish Inclusion Seminar Series.
She began by discussing what exactly it means to identify as Jewish while exploring the identity through religious, ethnic, national and racial lenses.
“Judaism can’t be defined by any one of these things, and so what I want to suggest is the concept that we think about Jews in the notion of Jewish people,” she said. “For many Jews this is a central way that they think about their Jewish identity.”
She added that Jewish individuals often “feel a sense of belonging to a Jewish collective, and this is how most Jews see their Jewish identity.”
Greenspan’s presentation addressed long-held prejudices that have been garnered against Jewish communities, how such ideological perceptions developed, as well as how they are still present in society today.
Even before the birth of Christianity, she said, Jewish communities were feared as they were seen as different and didn’t often assimilate to other cultural and religious practices. Monotheistic worship was one of the factors that led to Xenophobia, Greenspan said.
As Christianity rose, so did hatred towards Judaism.
“If you look into the history of it, Christianity developed from within the Jewish community, and so early Christians were trying to differentiate themselves from their Jewish roots,” Greenspan said. “Much of the early Christian anti-Jewish rhetoric can be viewed in the context of the time — it was people in the same community fighting over religious truth.”
This, Greenspan said, resulted in heinous accusations being made towards Jewish individuals. These actions against Jewish communities included things like killing Jesus Christ and practicing ritualistic murder.
As Christianity developed into its own religion, separating itself from its Jewish roots, these perceptions and accusations became a foundation for persecutions of Jewish populations.
Throughout the Middle Ages, Greenspan said, “Jews living in Christian lands faced a lot of persecution.”
“Many of these conceptions of Jews continue to play out today as unconscious bias,” she said. “They are baked into our western culture and we’re sometimes not even aware that we hold these ideas.”
In the 19th century, according to Greenspan, Jewish individuals were considered to be Jewish even if they didn’t practice Judaism.
“There was something inherent in their Jewish blood, so to speak,” she said. “What was the result of that? That’s where we see the Nazi racial ideology take hold and we saw the extermination of 6 million jews.”
That number, she said, represented two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population at the time.
While the Holocaust came to an end, antisemitism did not.
“Ideas of Jewish power and Jewish evil are still pernicious and prevalent,” Greenspan said. “We see today numerous political discussions that carry assumptions about Jewish financial power, economic power, Jewish privilege and often time — as I noted earlier — these are unconscious.”
She said several popular antisemitic ideas are contradictory, and how groups on opposing ends of the political structure can both be antisemitic when looking for the cause of problems.
In recent years, Greenspan said, antisemitism has only grown throughout the United States. This has included campus communities, where antisemitic messages have been shared both purposely and micro-aggressively by students and faculty.
Greenspan shared several different examples of this posted on an Instagram account belonging to Jewish On Campus, a student-ran organization that intends to better share the Jewish experience.
The posts document experiences of students who have faced jokes or comments about Jewish suffering during the holocaust, jokes or comments relying on stereotypes about Jewish communities as well as blatant antisemitic hate crimes.
One individual who was attending the seminar over Zoom shared their perspective at USU.
“Most of the antisemitism I experience at USU comes in the form of innocent micro-aggressions,” the person said.
Greenspan explained her belief that most antisemitism doesn’t come from someone intending to do harm.
“I don’t think most antisemitism is malicious, it’s just a lack of knowledge, and that’s why programs such as these are so important,” she said. “If you don’t know the history, you don’t know how to recognize the antisemitism today. … People want to be able to do the right thing, they just don’t have the knowledge.”
One individual who attended in person asked Greenspan if she thinks antisemitism is on a trend of decreasing.
“I’m not seeing that today. I want to be an optimist, and I can’t give you an optimistic answer. What I can say is that in my work doing this educational work on college campuses, I meet people every day who are just thirsty for knowledge and understanding and want to help make this better,” she said. “If the silent majority stays silent, the haters are going to have the loudest voice, and they’re going to win.”
