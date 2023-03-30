Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Yesterday, Naomi Greenspan — the director of the Academic Engagement Network’s Improving the Campus Climate Initiative — gave a presentation to the public in Utah State University’s Taggart Student Center.

The event was part of the university’s Jewish Inclusion Seminar Series.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.