A new food security council based at Utah State University will be coordinating efforts to relieve Utah’s hunger problem, according to the university's Extension.

One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, according to the annual "Household Food Security in the United States” report for 2020. Additionally, more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food.


