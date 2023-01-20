A new food security council based at Utah State University will be coordinating efforts to relieve Utah’s hunger problem, according to the university's Extension.
One in 10 Utah households experience food insecurity, according to the annual "Household Food Security in the United States” report for 2020. Additionally, more than 102,000 Utah families do not have the resources to buy enough food.
In 2022, the Utah Food Security Council was formed during the Utah legislative session to help with “ever-growing” hunger issues, according to a news release from the USU extension office.
The council is intended to provide recommendations to lawmakers. According to Heidi LeBlanc, director of the USU Hunger Solutions Institute and the Create Better Health Utah program, USU is the perfect place for the council as it is home to other organizations dedicated to finding solutions for Utah hunger.
With this new council, USU will be able to increase partnerships and collaborations at state and local levels, LeBlanc said in the release.
“We will strive to provide solutions, discuss ideas, and create innovations that help individuals and families who wonder where their next meal will come from gain food security,” she said.
Along with the USU Extension, the council includes the Utah Farm Bureau, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, the Utah Department of Health, Utahns Against Hunger and other agencies working on food security efforts.
The council has seven main goals, including increasing economic security for all individuals in the state, public awareness and understanding surrounding ending hunger, access to affordable, nutritious and culturally appropriate food and the number of individuals who can access nutritious food.
Other goals include maximizing enrollment in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, optimizing participation in federal child nutrition programs and removing barriers for senior citizens to access food security.
According to LeBlanc, the council will also look at the bigger picture of access to healthy food and grocery stores in Utah to make better policy decisions.
“The Utah Food Security Council will be a great help in implementing lasting policy solutions to help increase access to food for all Utahns,” she said.
During the final days of the 2022 legislative session, Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said establishing this council was at the top of her priorities, according to the release.
“To effectively address complex problems in our state, thoughtful action and a variety of expertise and lived experiences should be at the forefront,” Escamilla said.
