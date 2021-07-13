In response to rising numbers of COVID cases in Utah in recent days, including an uptick at Utah State University, the university administration on Tuesday issued the following "safety alert":
Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,
State and local health officials are concerned about a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across Utah, linked to the more contagious Delta variant. This increasing trend has been seen at USU, as well. While university COVID testing went three weeks after the end of spring semester without identifying positive cases, currently the USU testing lab is reporting 1-2 positive results each day.
Nearly all of these cases are among unvaccinated individuals. Additional cases are highly preventable: The COVID-19 vaccine is the most effective tool we have to stop the spread of the original virus and new, more infectious variants. All Utahns age 12 and older can now get a free COVID-19 vaccine, and we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated.
In addition to being free, many health departments, clinics, and pharmacies have vaccines available without an appointment and at convenient hours. Visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-distribution/ to find locations near you. There are many myths about vaccines in Utah and across the nation, but you can find accurate, scientifically based information at https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine-facts/.
If you do feel sick or have been exposed to COVID-19, please get tested. The Logan campus has free testing for students and employees in the East Stadium lot, Monday through Friday, 8-10 a.m. You can schedule a test here: https://aggiehealth.usu.edu/confirm.aspx. If you are not in the Logan area, visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/ to find a testing location.
Thank you,
Ellis Bruch
Director of Emergency Management