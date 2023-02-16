On Wednesday, Utah State University reminded its community about provided safety tools and announced updates to the Aggie Safe App.
The safety alert was issued “in light of recent violence at other universities,” likely in response to Monday’s shooting at Michigan State University where three people were killed and five were wounded.
The alert reminded the USU community about its safety tools and how to get up-to-date information in an emergency situation through the Aggie Alert system.
USU issues these alerts when there is a “significant emergency, an ongoing threat of certain crimes on campus or a safety concern from weather or off-campus incidents,” according Utah State’s Department of Public Safety. The alert also said important information will always be shared on official social media platforms, USU’s emergency website and via notifications on the Aggie Safe App.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the Aggie Safe App — the official safety app for all of USU’s campuses — connects students and employees directly to USU Police and Public Safety and can relay information to local emergency services and dispatch.
The alert also announced updates to the app, including the addition of non-emergency numbers for all of USU’s locations across the state, and the discontinuation of the “Virtual Walkhome” feature.
Students were reminded about the “Friend Walk” feature, which allows the user of the app to send a friend their location in real time so the friend can watch the user walk to their destination. Students and employees can also use the “Safety Escort” button to request to be accompanied by a USU public safety officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.