The Utah State University Latinx Cultural Center is presenting Los Hermanos de los Andes in concert at the Daines Concert Hall on Friday. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door.
A fundraiser dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the Daines Concert Hall patio to benefit the USU Latinos in Action chapter. Tortas, tacos and quesadillas will be available for purchase.
To purchase tickets before, visit one of these locations: USU Fine Art Center, room 101, USU TSC Card Office or the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Ticket Office. You can call (435) 797-8022 or visit cca.usu.edu as well.