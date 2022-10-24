Hilary Renshaw

On the heels of a recent lawsuit settlement with a former student and new criticism of Utah State University’s handling of sexual violence cases, the institution is looking for a new Title IX coordinator, the person responsible for spearheading investigations of all complaints under the longtime landmark federal law.

Hilary Renshaw, who has served in that position since November 15, 2018, is leaving to work as an associate general counsel for the Utah System of Higher Education, the entity that oversees USU and the state’s other public colleges and universities. Renshaw’s last day at the university is this Friday, which she confirmed Monday to The Herald Journal.

