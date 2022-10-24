On the heels of a recent lawsuit settlement with a former student and new criticism of Utah State University’s handling of sexual violence cases, the institution is looking for a new Title IX coordinator, the person responsible for spearheading investigations of all complaints under the longtime landmark federal law.
Hilary Renshaw, who has served in that position since November 15, 2018, is leaving to work as an associate general counsel for the Utah System of Higher Education, the entity that oversees USU and the state’s other public colleges and universities. Renshaw’s last day at the university is this Friday, which she confirmed Monday to The Herald Journal.
Neither Renshaw nor the university acknowledged any link between the lawsuit settlement and her departure but rather spoke of the exit as purely a career move.
“This is an exciting opportunity and career growth for me,” Renshaw wrote in an email.
She added that she could not schedule time for an interview.
Amanda DeRito, associate vice president for strategic communications at USU, praised Renshaw’s leadership in an email to the newspaper.
“Hilary Renshaw is a valued member of our staff. She has worked hard over the last four years in creating new USU processes around sexual misconduct, navigating changing federal Title IX rules, and creating and implementing policies,” DeRito said. “She is going on to a new position that is a great next step in her career. We work with the Utah System of Higher Education often, and we are excited to continue working with her through USHE and benefiting from her expertise.”
When Renshaw joins USHE, she will work with the organization’s general counsel, Alison Adams-Perlac, who was USU’s director of the Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity office from 2019 to 2021.
Renshaw replaced Stacy Sturgeon, who resigned the year after President Noelle Cockett stated publicly that there would be changes to the Title IX office. That announcement came after an investigation from an outside law firm found the Title IX office “did little” to address claims from multiple former students who said they experienced sexual assault, gender discrimination, harassment and verbal abuse while studying piano at the university.
Before Sturgeon’s exit, Renshaw had been serving in a temporary position as the Title IX investigation manager in the office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity. That entity is now called the USU Office of Equity, overseen by Matthew Pinner.
Once at the helm of investigations regarding Title IX — the 1972 law that prohibits gender discrimination at schools receiving federal funds — Renshaw told The Herald Journal, in part, “Any job has its pressures, but I think my pressure comes more from making sure we create as safe a space for our students as we possibly can.”
Renshaw added, “I stepped in (to the job) and thought, ‘Everyone is working really hard, and everyone really cares that the students are protected and taken care of.’”
When Renshaw said that, USU was already in the throes of an investigation from the U.S. Department of Justice, stemming from “numerous reports of student-on-student sexual assault,” the agency’s letter, issued in January 2017, stated.
Less than two years later, USU settled with the top law enforcement agency, which still keeps watch over the university as it adheres to a number of strict requirements to prevent sexual violence on campus.
But that hasn’t stopped USU students from speaking out — and in some cases taking action — when it comes to the university’s Title IX policies.
Within the last year, former USU student Kaytriauna Flint filed suit against the university, alleging “a huge lack of urgency and structure and accountability” in USU’s Title IX office, she told the Salt Lake Tribune at the time, adding the civil action might be the only way the school listens to her. Flint, who said she was sexually assaulted by a USU football player, settled with the university early this month for $500,000.
During the same time frame as Flint’s lawsuit, USU issued an unrelated statement from Renshaw acknowledging the review of new Title IX rules, issued by the Biden Administration, meant to replace ones from the Trump Administration. In the press release, Renshaw stated the Biden Administration’s draft was 700 pages long, that “there are differences … that would likely require changes to USU policy” and “it will take us some time.”
Renshaw came to Logan from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she completed a Juris Doctor at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University
