After almost a week of speculation, it is now official.
Utah State is in need of a new head men's basketball coach.
No, Ryan Odom is not headed to South Florida as rumored over the weekend. However, the Aggie coach is heading east.
Reports started to surface Tuesday night from national writers that Odom was going to be the next VCU head coach. As is common this time of year in musical coaches, VCU’s Mike Rhoades is reported to be heading to Penn State. By Wednesday evening the vacancy at the Richmond, Virginia, school is going to be filled by Odom as the domino effect ripples across the coaching ranks.
On Wednesday, several media outlets reported that Odom was going to be the new VCU coach. CBS Sports reported it could happen as soon as Thursday. Well, it happened earlier.
The Rams posted a release at 6 p.m. MT naming Odom as the 13th head coach in the school's history. It was announced by VCU Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin.
"We welcome Ryan Odom as our next basketball coach with great excitement about our future," McLaughlin said in a press release. "Ryan has won at every stop along his coaching journey and has done it with a player-centered approach that develops them into young men who will succeed in the world.
"He has won conference championships, won in the NCAA Tournament and raised the standard at every program through integrity, empathy and appreciation. We know that Ryan will continue to build sustainable national success that will take our next step toward winning a national championship and we look forward to having Lucia and the boys as part of Ram Nation."
Odom assumes the reins of the VCU program following two seasons at USU, where he led the Aggies to a 26-9 mark and the first round of the NCAA Tournament this season. Odom is 170-106 overall in eight-plus years as a head coach.
"Lucia and I could not be more excited about joining the VCU and greater Richmond communities," Odom said in the press release. "We look forward to continuing the incredible tradition of excellence that VCU basketball has embodied for many years. We are humbled with the honor of leading this outstanding program and will fight each day to produce a program our university, alumni and fans can be extremely proud to call their own.
"I would like to particularly thank Dr. Michael Rao and Ed McLaughlin for their belief in me and for this wonderful opportunity. We cannot wait to join this tremendous community and begin to work to enhance this incredible program."
Odom just wrapped up his second season at USU. He has guided the Aggies to the postseason both years at the helm, playing in the NIT in 2022 and the NCAA Tournament this season. He is 44-25 at USU.
The Durham, North Carolina, native had never coached this far west in his career. He came to USU after five years as the head coach at UMBC, where he guided the Retrievers to the first-ever 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Later Wednesday evening Utah State Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee made a statement.
“We thank Ryan, his family and staff for their contributions to Aggie basketball,” Bovee said. “They did a great job maintaining the winning culture we are accustomed to. We have a deep and talented roster returning next year that are made up of high-character individuals and our priorities start and end with them.
“Utah State basketball has a proven track record of success over a long period of time with numerous coaches. This is a very desirable job that has already drawn national interest and we will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to assure our next head coach is equipped to build upon all our successes, which includes 23 NCAA Tournament appearances – 11 since the turn of the century.”
Odom has not been available as The Herald Journal has requested an interview with him before the rumors started to swirl late last week for a season wrap-up article. He has been out of town “recruiting.”
When it surfaced that Odom had possibly talked with South Florida and been offered the job, the university stated it was working to offer Odom a new deal at Utah State. Whether that actually happened is not known. When he was hired in April of 2021 at USU, Odom signed a five-year deal with a base salary of $800,000.
VCU plays in the Atlantic 10 and won its league, which has 15 members. The Rams lost to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-8 record.
Odom has deep ties to the area where VCU is located. He played at Division III Hampden-Sydney (Virginia) where he was a four-year starter, was an assistant at American University and Virginia Tech and before coming to USU the head coach at UMBC. According to CBS Sports, McLaughlin has a "longstanding relationship with Odom."
The Aggies are behind in recruiting and pursuing athletes in the transfer portal. As of Wednesday, no current USU players had entered the portal, but with the program in limbo right now, there will be some scrambling with whoever is hired to take over.
Speculation is already swirling over who USU should pursue to take over the program. Current San Jose State head coach Tim Miles, Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle and Loyola Marymount head coach Stan Johnson seem to be atop the wish list of many Aggie fans.
Current Aggie assistant coach Nate Dixon also has been mentioned, but he has followed Odom in the last two moves. Another former Aggie assistant who is now the head coach at South Dakota, Eric Peterson, has also been mentioned. He was at USU with Craig Smith.
San Diego State assistant David Velasquez has been contacted by many schools with openings and speculation has it that USU is one of those schools. Velasquez is the defensive coordinator for the Aztecs and has been given a lot of credit for San Diego State's success as the Aztecs have reached the Final Four this year. He is reported to be next in line if head coach Brian Dutcher retires, but that doesn't seem likely any time soon.
Utah Valley head coach Mark Madsen had also been a possibility. However, California named Madsen as its new coach on Wednesday.
Utah State interim athletics director Jerry Bovee will be in charge of finding a new coach now that Odom's departure has been made official.
