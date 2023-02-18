On a special night in many ways, the Aggies sure didn’t get off to a very good start.
But like Utah State head coach Ryan Odom said after the game, it’s how you finish.
The Aggies certainly finished and perhaps a little Spectrum Magic helped. USU rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Nevada in a big Mountain West Conference game Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, 75-66, in front of 9,157 fans.
“The crowd was huge,” Odom said. “We don’t win without our crowd and fans. The way they pour into us each and every game is really impressive. It really gets our guys excited and they want to win for them. And tonight obviously wasn’t just about Jaycee (Carroll). It was about where we are at this moment.”
The coach went on to praise Carroll and then head coach Stew Morrill, who was at the game Saturday. Carroll had his No. 20 jersey retired at halftime in a big ceremony. Perhaps No. 20 rubbed off a little on the current Aggies, and having the winningest coach in school history visit the team earlier in the day might have been inspirational.
But when it came down to it, the Aggies (21-7, 10-5 MW) made plays in the second half to climb out of a deep hole. USU didn’t take its first lead until the 8:56 mark of the second half when Steven Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer, 60-59.
“We knew that if we could flip the script, we could put the pressure on them,” Ashworth said. “We felt it early, and I’d much rather feel the pressure early than feel the pressure late. … The crowd was huge tonight. That’s why you love playing in front of a sell-out crowd because they can help flip the momentum for you like that, and so we definitely fed off of that and I think that as it came down the stretch, they didn’t have to play with the pressure that we had to play with through the whole game.”
Once the Aggies got in front, they stayed there. The Wolf Pack (20-7, 10-4) did tie it up at 64-64 with 2:24 to play, but could never get back in front.
“Just really frustrated with the second half, even late in the first half,” Nevada head coach Steve Alford said. “I thought that (Utah State) stepped up their aggressive play. It’s a great credit to them. There hasn’t been, I don’t think, a lot of times this year where I could say the other team played harder and I thought they played harder. Our offense went south in a hurry in the second half and they got on a run.”
USU finished the game with an 11-2 run as Ashworth went 8 of 8 from the foul line in the final 58 seconds. Nevada scored one field goal after the 12:20 mark, while USU picked up the defensive intensity and crashed the boards. The Aggies outrebounded the Wolf Pack by 12 over the final 20 minutes.
“I told the team after the game, the first thing I said to them was there’s no stat really that can describe how that game went,” Odom said. “You can’t look at one thing and say this is why. That game to me, and to our team, was all about composure. It was all about playing with heart and grit. I think that’s what you saw, certainly not only in the second half, but just to get a workable margin.”
The loss ended a four-game winning streak by Nevada.
Ashworth led the Aggies with 20 points and six assists. He was joined in double-figure scoring by Max Shulga (13), Dan Akin (12), Taylor Funk 11) and RJ Eytle-Rock (10). It was a season-high for Eytle-Rock, who drew big praise from his coach and teammates.
“My teammates are happy for me,” Eytle-Rock said. “They know what I can contribute to the team. We’re celebrating in there, everyone's jumping on me, happy for me. I can’t thank them enough. I’m proud of myself for just sticking through it, sticking to it. I knew a game like this would come, but at the end of the day, it’s about wins and just keep building down the stretch so I’m happier about the win.”
Sean Bairstow grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds, and Shulga matched his career mark with 10 boards.
Will Baker hit his first seven shots and finished with a game-best 25 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear was the only other Nevada player to reach double digits with 14 points. Darrion Williams grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds before fouling out late in the game.
“When you get 19 points in a half on the road, it’s going to be hard on you, especially in a place like this,” Alford said. “This is a good, hard place to play and a very good team, a well-coached team.”
It certainly wasn’t the start the Aggies were looking for. The Wolf Pack wasn’t complaining as the first six shots all found the bottom of the net. But that’s because Baker was hoisting them up and couldn’t miss in the early going.
Nevada jumped out to a 19-2 lead to start the game, forcing USU to take a timeout barely three minutes into the contest.
Baker scored Nevada’s first 22 points, hitting all six 3-pointers he attempted.
Akin came in and lit a fire with two quick buckets, but the Wolf Pack kept scoring. Nevada used a 6-0 run to take a 30-9 lead nine-and-a-half minutes into the game. It would be the visitors’ largest lead.
The Wolf Pack finally cooled off some and actually went nearly five minutes without scoring. The Aggies couldn’t take full advantage but did string together a 10-0 run to get within 37-26 with four minutes left in the opening half.
Nevada took a 47-32 lead into the break.
The Aggies came out of the second half and must have been inspired by Carroll as they reeled off 10 straight points to make it a game. Shulga drilled a 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the final half, and Funk had five points as USU pulled within 47-42.
“We started the second half saying we just need to punch first and answer right away and not wait on the back foot after it goes down, we didn’t have time to ease back into the second half,” Eytle-Rock said. “We started off great having Max (Shulga) free off the dribble and then we got a stop, and then from there we were good.”
The Aggies kept inching closer and tied the game at the 10:21 mark when Eytle-Rock drove in and scored. Ashworth’s 3-pointer followed 85 seconds later and the Spectrum was rockin.
“Other than over-the-moon for the win, I’m exhausted,”Eytle-Rock said. “That was a tough game out there. We knew they were going to come out punching and it was down to the wire, so it was a great win.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 40, while Nevada was at 36. … USU had five players reach double figures in the game and is now 6-2 when that happens. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 20th time this season, 40-28, and are 18-2 in those games. … USU outscored Nevada in the paint, 36-12. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 22-8, and are now 16-3 in when doing that. … USU finished with 14 assists and improved to 20-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Nevada had 13. … Max Shulga recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds, which tied his career high. … Steven Ashworth has reached double figures in scoring 23 times this season and played a season-high 39 minutes. Ashworth moved past Justin Jones (183) in career 3-pointers and now has 184. … Dan Akin and Taylor Funk each have scored in double figures 20 times. … RJ Eytle Rock went over 1,000 career points and now sits at 1,001. … Sean Bairstow (110) and Trevin Dorius (108) have played in more than 100 games at USU and both rank among the top 25 in games played for a career. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Wolf Pack, 41-25, and have won six of the last eight meetings.
DUNK COUNT
Dan Akin didn’t waste any time once he checked in, grabbing a rebound and slamming it down. He also grabbed an alley-oop pass from Steven Ashworth later in the first half for his second dunk. In the second half, Sean Bairstow drove the lane for a throw down. Then came back-to-back alley-oop slams by Trevin Dorius off passes from Ashworth.
Season leaders are: Akin 37, Trevin Dorius 26, Bairstow 15, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Once again several worthy players, but the nod goes to RJ Eytle-Rock. The senior came off the bench and gave the team a lift with a season-high 10 points on 3 of 4 shooting, making both of his 3-point attempts and both of his free throws. The guard also grabbed a rebound, dished out an assist, came up with a steal and blocked a career-high two shots in 17 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies don’t have much time before getting back in action. They take on Wyoming in the Cowboy State Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Cowboys (8-18, 3-11) lost to Air Force at home on Friday, 75-69. USU won the first meeting with Wyoming back on Jan. 10, 83-63, in the Spectrum.
