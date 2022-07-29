USU airplanes

Utah State University’s aviation program is contracting out for pilot “spin training” in the wake of a fatal crash that apparently occurred while a USU flight instructor and student were performing a spin maneuver.

The primary reason for the change is that crash took away the only plane in the program's 28-aircraft fleet suited for the training, a two-seat Cessna 152, but department head Bruce Miller said the pause also offers an opportunity to reevaluate practices.

