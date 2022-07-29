Utah State University’s aviation program is contracting out for pilot “spin training” in the wake of a fatal crash that apparently occurred while a USU flight instructor and student were performing a spin maneuver.
The primary reason for the change is that crash took away the only plane in the program's 28-aircraft fleet suited for the training, a two-seat Cessna 152, but department head Bruce Miller said the pause also offers an opportunity to reevaluate practices.
“We have moved right now after the accident to do spin training with some other vendors (that provide their own aircraft), and we’re not doing that in-house,” Miller said. “That’s both a good decision for us as part of the process to let everybody think through that, as well as obviously we don’t have an aircraft right now capable of doing that training.”
Spin training involves intentionally stalling an airplane to induce an earthward rotation similar to what might occur during an inflight crisis. Student pilots are taught how to pull out of such spins by steering their craft in a very specific manner.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the June 24 USU aviation crash near Mendon that killed certified instructor Blake Shumway and flight student Michael Carpenter occurred during a “fully developed spin” initiated for instruction.
“If you’re from around Logan and you’re out, you’ll hear an airplane engine go off,” Miller said. “They turn it off because they have to know how to reengage that and maintain stability of the aircraft. That’s part of their regular training protocol.”
Shortly after the June accident, The Herald Journal received a phone call from a former USU aviation student critical of how late spin training comes for novice pilots going through the USU program.
“It’s disturbing. I’ve been very upset today and this probably could have been prevented,” said the former student who asked not to be identified, arguing that procedures to correct a spin are harder to learn after other flying habits have been ingrained.
“The training you receive to get out of a spin isn’t given at USU until your last year, which in my opinion as a pilot is very, very concerning,” he said. “The students would not have the reflexes necessary to prevent a spin after already having about 300 hours in the plane. To get out of a spin, you have to do something that’s very contrary to what you’ve been taught that whole time.”
To illustrate, he explained that pilots are taught that most in-flight problems are solved with more power, whereas getting out of a spin requires laying off the throttle.
“You need to completely idle the engine and put in what’s called adverse rudder to the spin. And you need to stop touching the stick completely, which is a very counterintuitive thing in the aviation world,” he said.
Miller said he’s familiar with that argument but contended students by necessity must first learn flying basics.
Physical spin training isn’t required for a private pilot’s license, which only tests students on their knowledge of spin-correction procedures. However, it is required for commercial certification, which comes next in the official pilot-education program set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“That’s where it is in the FAA training system. We can’t really change that. We have an FAA-approved curriculum and the FAA puts different training aspects at different parts of that curriculum,” Miller said. “You don’t want to put spin training in as a private pilot when they are just learning how to control an airplane.”
An airplane spin was ruled at fault in another USU aviation crash that occurred near Paradise in 2016 and took the life of 21-year-old Frank De Leon Compres.
Compres, however, was not believed to be performing an intentional spin maneuver but rather intentional stalls for separate training purposes.
“He stalled and there was a microburst that tipped the plane and put it into a spin, and he was ultimately too close to the ground to recover,” Miller said.
The USU aviation program, which has roughly 350 active students, shut down for a few days after the last month’s crash but resumed operations the following week. A flight student who spoke to The Herald Journal at the airport on Thursday said the crash is still much on the minds of pilot trainees and instructors, and it prompted supervisors to double down on all safety procedures.
Miller said no students that he knows of have left the program because of the accident. When asked if events have caused a drop in morale or put a dark cloud over USU aviation, he responded, “It’s a family, and there is a grieving that takes place, and so that takes its time.”