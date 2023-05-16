hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With town hall meetings for Utah State University presidential finalists set to begin Wednesday, the school is inching closer to turning the page on its 135-year history with the appointment of a new leader.

The finalists — Rodney D. Bennett, Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell and Kenneth “Ken” L. White — are scheduled for back-to-back meetings from 2 to 4:45 p.m. on May 17 in the David & Ellen Stoddard Eccles Conference Center. The Utah Board of Higher Education could announce who the new president will be on May 19.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.