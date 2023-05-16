With town hall meetings for Utah State University presidential finalists set to begin Wednesday, the school is inching closer to turning the page on its 135-year history with the appointment of a new leader.
The finalists — Rodney D. Bennett, Elizabeth “Betsy” R. Cantwell and Kenneth “Ken” L. White — are scheduled for back-to-back meetings from 2 to 4:45 p.m. on May 17 in the David & Ellen Stoddard Eccles Conference Center. The Utah Board of Higher Education could announce who the new president will be on May 19.
Since the board announced the finalists’ names at the start of the month, questions have swirled about who they are and whether they are the right person to succeed outgoing president Noelle Cockett starting July 1.
On one hand, White — whose roles include dean of USUs’ College of Agriculture and Applied Science — is a 32-year USU employee and could be seen as a safe choice for the board to make. But others say it is time for “outside blood” at the university recently plagued by a wave of negative headlines regarding sexual misconduct investigations and personnel shakeups.
The Herald Journal reached out to the finalists, people at their home institutions and USU employees, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Betsy CantwellIn Cantwell’s cover letter for USU president, she said her entry into higher education eight years ago was “non-traditional.” She worked at national laboratories throughout the U.S., but joined Arizona State University as a professor once her oldest daughter entered college.
When she arrived in Tempe in 2015, Cantwell became a professor of practice in the College of Engineering and vice president of research development; a year later, she became CEO of a unit called ASU Research Enterprise. Cantwell stayed at ASU until 2019, when she joined the University of Arizona.
In an interview with the Tucson institution, Cantwell talked about the importance of the land-grant mission.
“Land-grant universities like the UA don’t only exist to educate or create knowledge, although those are clearly core components of the mission,” she said. “They exist to serve, and our imperative is to serve the citizenry of the state of Arizona.”
With UA, Cantwell is both a professor and senior vice president for research and innovation. In that role, Cantwell’s has promoted things like UA’s 1,268-acre Tech Park, which boasts two million square feet of office, laboratory and production space.
Some of the work at UA that Cantwell has promoted overlaps with USU’s portfolio. In 2011, NASA appointed UA to lead the OSIRIS-REx mission, a spacecraft deployed to collect samples from a near-Earth asteroid named Bennu. Meanwhile, USU’s Space Dynamics Laboratory built cameras for the OSIRIS-REx. Cantwell penned an op-ed about the mission on the eve of the Oct. 20, 2020, mission in The Conversation, where she was not pollyannaish about the outcome.
“Things could go wrong on Oct. 20,” Cantwell wrote. “Nevertheless, we are optimistic.”
The optimism paid off, since OSIRIS-REx made it to Bennu and captured the asteroid sample. But the spacecraft is not expected to come back to Earth until Sept. 24, 2023.
A USU faculty member who spoke anonymously called Cantwell “accomplished” and cited how her qualifications might help SDL, in particular.
“She’s got a background in mechanical engineering and affiliation with NASA, at some point in her career,” the faculty member said. “So it seems to me that she knows how to talk that talk. It would be this new, bold blood.”
Cantwell declined a Herald Journal interview at least until the end of the USU presidential search process.
Other AU employees declined interviews for this story. But Erika Hamden, assistant professor and assistant astronomer at the university, wrote in an email that, “Betsy is great — I hope she stays with us … but Utah would be lucky to have her!”
Rodney BennettFrom April 2013 to July 2022, Bennett served as president of University of Southern Mississippi, which has campuses in Hattiesburg, Long Beach and five teaching and research sites along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Bennett would make USU history by being the university’s first African American president, but he already holds that distinction for USM.
“For someone to have such an achievement like that, in southern Mississippi — where racism still runs rampant — it was historical, it really was,” said USM student Abby Troth, who spoke to The Herald Journal.
A report from The Hattiesburg American said Bennett was supposed to start his presidency in July 2013, but when a tornado ripped through the region and caused $30 million in damage to USM, the incoming president felt a sense of service.
Troth, a junior majoring in digital journalism, was not a USM student at the time of the tornado, but remembers hearing Bennett’s name in news reports.
“People were talking about how nice it was for William Carey (University) students to come to USM if they needed it,” Troth said, referring to a Christian institution that needed help.
Bennett’s curriculum vitae, posted on the USU website, shows that under his tenure, USM gained Carnegie Research 1 status; a $430 million budget was stabilized; over $300 million worth of capital improvement projects were realized; and the first fundraising campaign was launched.
Bennett did other noteworthy things during his presidency, including giving up a pay increase of $72,630 and advocating for a new state flag design, which scrubbed itself of Confederate history.
Troth, who arrived on campus the last year of Bennett’s presidency, said USM’s first Black leader was known among students for not being on campus very much.
“Of course, they need to put their responsibilities first, but I think a president on campus … makes a student feel a lot more comfortable,” Troth said. “You want to feel comfortable when you see them and feel like they’re someone you can talk to.”
USM was embroiled in some controversies under Bennett’s watch, the biggest having to do with the Wellness Center, which news reports say was paid for by welfare funds.
NFL Hall of Fame member Brett Farve, a USM alumnus, was a proponent of the project and agreed to help pay for it since his daughter was a volleyball player at the university.
But text messages revealed in numerous court filings show Farve was also communicating with then-Gov. Phil Bryant to secure state funds for the Wellness Center.
Bryant then texted Bennett, wondering what his position was on the matter, and the USM president expressed his displeasure with the former NFL player.
“I’ve asked Brett to not do the things he’s doing to seek funding from state agencies and the legislature for the volleyball facility. I will see, for the ‘umpteenth time’ if we can get him to stand down,” Bennett texted, according to an ESPN report. “The bottom line is he personally guaranteed the project, and on his word and handshake we proceeded. It’s time for him to pay up — it really is just that simple.”
The Wellness Center is part of the “welfare scandal,” the largest public fraud scandal in Mississippi history. A state audit revealed millions of dollars more in welfare assistance was also misspent and Mississippi officials are in civil court trying to get it back. The scandal has also resulted in criminal charges against numerous people, but that does not include Bennett.
Still, once the scandal became public, Troth said campus community members questioned what Bennett knew about how the Wellness Center was funded.
“If it happened at his university, why didn’t he stop it?” Troth said. “How did this happen at your university? Why did this slip away? What did you miss?”
Because of pending litigation, USM was not able to comment, wrote James Coll, chief communication officer for USM, in an email.
In January of 2022, more than a year before his contract expired, Bennett told the USM community he would “begin exploring other professional opportunities.” Troth said she and other students remember where they were when Bennett sent that message.
“I was in my dorm, I got the email, read it and everyone in my next class said, ‘we can’t believe he’s leaving,’” Troth said. “Even though he had already been there a long time, it felt like there was so much more he could do.”
Some campus community members wondered if the welfare scandal had any impact on the timing of Bennett’s departure from USM, Troth added.
“There were people around campus that were like, ‘Suddenly, the welfare scandal started getting big in the news, and then Dr. Bennett leaves. Why is that?’” Troth said.
The USM digital journalism student is not surprised by Bennett’s interest in USU. She believes he could be a good president in Logan.
“He did do a lot for USM and I think he has the skills to do that to any other college,” Troth said, while adding, “I hope that at that school, he will be more active in the community.”
A USU faculty member said Bennett becoming the first African American to lead the Logan institution would shine a more positive light on the university.
“It would be a statement to faculty if you brought in someone like this — that’s a pretty bold move,” the faculty member said. “You’d have to think there would be some shake-ups, with fresh eyes like that.”
Bennett was notified by USM’s communications office of The Herald Journal’s request for an interview, but he did not respond by deadline.
Ken White
A faculty member who wished to remain anonymous, believes “the odds are Ken is going to get” the job of USU president.
Anyone who looks at White’s CV might understand why.
Before becoming a dean, White was head of USU’s department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences, where he has been a faculty member since 1991. Before coming to Logan, White was a faculty member at the powerhouse Louisiana State University.
White was described as “the best combination of capable and affable as you will meet” in a Herald Journal column penned by longtime Cache Valley broadcaster Craig Hislop in 2013.
White, a Utah Governor’s Medal for Science and Technology honoree, replaced Cockett for the dean job when she became provost and executive vice president the same year.
“One of the most fulfilling things I get to do as dean is shake the hands of these amazing students at graduation,” wrote White in a tweet after USU’s most recent commencement. “You are the reason we’re here.”
White, who is perhaps the only USU administrator to keep an active Twitter account, wrote that he is “proud to be considered” for USU president.
A USU official who is not part of the Presidential Search Committee but has been in conversations with donors over the course of the search process, acknowledged White’s long career at USU.
“He’s known across the state, the College of Agriculture has, generally, been doing well,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “He’s generally well-regarded on campus.”
The official was not sure if White’s application for USU president “dampened” any other USU employees’ interest in the job out of “respect” for White.
Whatever goodwill on campus White might have, the official, who admits he has not been close to the agricultural dean, said there is perhaps one counter-current running against White in the quest for USU president.
“Right or wrong, the thing that he may have against him is guilt by association,” the official said. “What I mean by that is, to the extent that people were frustrated with USU’s direction in the last few years, that’s where the internal candidate is tainted with, ‘Well, you’ve been part of this.’”
The official named as an example the past headlines with the USU piano program. In 2018, women who attended the program years before went public on social media with claims of sexism, harassment and in at least one instance, rape. As soon as the accusations became known, Cockett announced the hiring of an outside law firm to conduct an investigation, which recommended changes to the program and staff shake-ups.
Professor Gary Amano — who died in 2021 — resigned the day before the report’s release and USU music professor Dennis Hirst became embroiled in a Title IX investigation and civil litigation from a person mentioned in the report. Hirst voluntarily resigned from USU in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.