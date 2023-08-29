Elizabeth “Betsy” Cantwell has officially embarked on her position as Utah State University’s 17th president. She is new to USU after most recently working at the University of Arizona as the senior vice president of research and innovation.
Monday was the first day of classes of the fall semester at USU.
President Cantwell has four degrees — attending university in Chicago, New York, California and Pennsylvania — and years of experience in leadership and administration at the land-grant university, University of Arizona.
She follows previous USU President Noelle Cockett, who resigned in November 2022.
“First of all, I am going to spend my first year listening a lot,” President Cantwell said. “I am a person of action, so it takes some self-restraint to do that, but I know that is what is needed here. I really do want to hear from people what they think is important to our future.”
President Cantwell answered questions for the Herald Journal about starting her new position, her plans for the future and living in Logan.
Why Utah State University? What drew your interest?
My career in higher education has been semi-non-traditional, I started maybe nine years ago in higher ed. I’m a really strong believer that public higher education is part of what is going to save this country going forward.
The land-grants, which were really created to support the children of working people, not the elite, a long time ago when President Lincoln recognized we need to start educating everybody in this country. That is still super important. So, the land-grant mission.
I was born and raised in Boston, I went to high school in New York City, but I really feel very much that the states in the west represent something the nation needs to pay more attention to. I worked in Arizona I worked in California, so I wasn’t out there looking to be a president, but there are a few land-grants that are lovely institutions today — USU absolutely represents that — that have all the possibilities for the future.
Things are changing every five years; you know you are headed into a world where lots is changing and probably will be for quite some time. We have to be ready to give our students the capacity to operate and lead in that world.
First of all, Logan is beautiful, we always wanted to live in Utah. The land-grant mission is really strong here, Utah is a state that has great respect for higher education and the students who come here are ready to be leaders.
It looked pretty good in terms of ‘can I do this, can I make a difference, can I do something more here than I was doing in my other job?’ Which was lovely, I love doing research.
Why do you think you were the best candidate to follow President Cockett?
I don’t know exactly why I was chosen; I didn’t get a long answer. What I do know from talking to the board of trustees, is that some of the things I bring to the table as an outsider in the context of USU — both President Cockett and President Albrecht had been here for a long time — is this perspective of being able to come in and ask some questions.
Not only why do we do it this way or that way, but why don’t I tell you about some of the things I have experienced in my higher education career and my research career in other types of institutions where higher ed is like your world.
Everything is changing with technology, we don’t exactly know what that is going to do but we have to ask all the time, ‘what does this mean, how do we use it, how do we adapt to it, how do we help our students how do we become that university that is important 50 years from now and 100 years from now.
The land-grants are the one higher education institution that I think is never going to go away. Which means we have to be here for a long time.
What is your plan to address student wellbeing and mental health?
I have a three-pronged perspective on that. It would be disingenuous and not honest to say, ‘I’m going to come in and fix that problem.’ Because it is not just a problem all higher ed is seeing, certainly in the U.S. and globally, but it is a reality for young people today that anxiety is really dominating. Mental health challenges, wellness challenges, whatever you want to call it, we have to pay attention. That is thing one.
Thing two is I think the way to do that is not only bring to bear some more resources, but ask all our sister institutions, ‘who is doing this well?’ And ask our students. So, we have everybody working together on, ‘what do we do?’
As an example, I have been looking at universities — and there are a few out there — that are adapting a kind of military training model, meaning, how do we get peer responsibility to help with the resources we can bring down from the top? How do we create a safer, more resilient ground for our students?
I think there are a lot of things people are looking at now, but to say we can do things to say, ‘y’all are going to be fine’ is just not true.
The other thing is we are going to graduate you into a world where we are going to be dead and gone in 20 or 30 years. You are going to be helping the next generation. I think the sense of anxiety, because we are in such a change period, is going to continue until that change period calms down — and that could be quite a while, it could be decades in my opinion.
So absolutely listen to our students, bringing as many resources as we can and really looking at who is doing it well out there and trying to bring peer solutions to the table.
If you do, how do you plan to use and implement the Aggie Action strategic plan?
That plan was the result of a lot of people’s work and effort. So, you never throw anything like that away. What I have kind of been asked to do by the board of trustees, and what I think it is time to do, is now open that plan up and say, ‘what are the actual, not just things we would like to do, but the actionable things?’ So, by 2030 we will do these things, by 2025 we are going to do these things, and maybe even year by year.
Then, how do we prioritize them? We are only going to have actual resources to do some, then maybe I will go to some donors saying these other things are important. We as a community have to do that. So that is probably another year’s worth of effort.
I am also doing all of these listening sessions all over our statewide campuses with all of the groups here. I want to kind of bring out what I hear from those — I might look at the top five or 10 things that I hear from our whole community — and then ask us, ‘how do we fold all that back in, is it already part of the strategic plan and if it’s not, how do we make sure those concerns and those desires for our future are really folded into the strategic plan?’
I don’t see that being years of effort, but I see that being about a year where we kind of get a little more detailed about that plan.
What is unique in your approach to leadership?
I don’t know if this is unique but let me tell you a couple things that are associated with my approach to leadership. One is what I really believe in right away, looking to create the next generation of leaders. Leadership in higher education is not a matter of just, first do this and then that and then you are that.
That means, for example, bringing people from outside of this institution who have really interesting ideas for higher education, bringing them here and letting us all hear and understand them. Part of that is this idea — which you will see in some businesses, not so much in higher ed — about creating a learning institution meaning, how do we become culturally from our students all the way up to our senior leaders, able to work together to learn new things without having to be told, without waiting for the other people to do it.
So, we are really cooking along by teaching ourselves. I do believe in trying to have the different types, so faculty, staff and students all have permission to work together. Some of the things that will affect us, as an example, in about a decade it is predicted that the number of students that could go to college in Utah is going to drop off. We need to be planning for about a decade to be well positioned financially when that happens.
How do we bring other kinds of revenue to the university other than tuition revenue? That is one of the ways to begin to lessen the tuition burden on students.
I would rather create the mechanisms where the different communities come together and talk about these things, and we are moving forward faster. We have got a cadence that is now a little fast, I think that is appropriate to the age at which our students are graduating, and the way things are moving really quickly.
I call that a resiliency approach. How do we become resilient within ourselves? Those are things I think about in terms of how I lead, what I say and how I invite others to the table.
What does it mean for USU to have two women presidents in a row?
It means that it is not unusual. It just means that it is normal. If we don’t overthink it every time we have to think about a new president or a new senior leader in any role, we already know we have permission to consider women in the same way we consider men.
I hope that really drives to all kinds of people. We have permission to think about people of color. There is no type of person we are careful about. Having two women in a row means we are there to think about who the best person is for the position, whatever the position is.
I do think when you have two women in a row we are over that hump and believe our community doesn’t see it as a hump anymore. We can worry about other things.
What are you most excited for?
There are so many things to be excited about here, it is such a pleasant place. I am excited for the fact that we are all ready to move this place forward, including our state board and the governor, everybody is ready.
The other thing that is incredibly exciting to me is that we have a statewide remit, and it is all kinds of education. Everything from certificates to high-value graduate degrees. I think that is an incredible platform for the future, for Utah. It really is the land-grant mission; I am really excited about that.
The other thing I would add, because it matches my background so much, is to have the Space Dynamics Lab right here and to really begin to partner much more closely with them. We have already begun talking about how do we do that, what is meaningful for our students in particular and for this part of Utah. For bringing more jobs here.
What are you excited about now living in Logan?
When I was here interviewing, my husband said publicly, ‘I always wanted to move to Utah, but I didn’t think I could get her to go there.’
This has everything we love; it is not a tiny community, but it is not a giant community. It is in a place that has every aspect of the outdoors that we like, we do it all.
We just bought three acres of land; it is a little farm. You can’t do that in a lot of places. For us this is pretty much nirvana.
It is not that far from the big city, so you could get there in a day if you wanted to. My youngest kids have already visited, everyone is waiting to move in.
It is a delightful place, super, super cool from my perspective.
Anything else?
I always want to know what people want to know. I always get asked, what is your vision.
Everybody knows there is change in the air. I can integrate that into the things that have been asked of me, I don’t exist in a vacuum, there are plenty of expectations. How do I articulate what the community thinks?
I will be doing town halls and have a website where people can submit their thoughts.
