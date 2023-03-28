On Monday afternoon, Utah State University President Noelle Cockett delivered her final State of the University address.
Cockett began by sharing successes and achievements with USU students, stating the fall of 2022 had the largest incoming class ever along with a 16.3% increase to first-generation students.
“One of the things that we’ve really been focusing is to bring college to people and families who may not have had that in their history,” Cockett said.
The university had an increase of 1.9% in total enrollment in fall 2022, with the “Latinx” student population up 10.2% from the previous year, Cockett said.
According to her, the university has had an increase in students who complete their degree, while keeping enrollment flat.
“From all that I can see things are going great in both enrollments and completions,” she said.
The effects of COVID-19 are still making its way into the amount of credit hours that students take, something that is likely to continue for the next couple of years, according to Cockett.
Next, Cockett spoke about research rankings, noting USU is experiencing a steady increase to research expenditures — how research grants and contracts are spent. This increase has led the university to move up in research rankings.
Since last year, according to Cockett, Utah State has exceeded the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s expenditure and is now right behind Washington State University.
“When you think of the power of these institutions, that we’re holding our own very, very remarkably, it’s a point of pride that all of us can have in our research program here at Utah State,” Cockett said.
Cockett also highlighted successes from 2022, beginning with USU’s new Fort Valley State Partnership — a formal partnership with a historically Black university located in Georgia.
The five-year agreement facilitates research collaboration, education program development, collaborative student training and faculty and staff exchanges, according to Cockett.
“We’re not just doing this because we want a partnership with historic Black college,” she said. “We’re doing this because we are creating lifetime partnerships and friendships with these people and it’s really very, very rewarding on both sides.”
Cockett also highlighted the ribbon cutting at USU’s brand-new Moab campus. According to her, the building is USU’s first combustion-free, net-zero building.
The campus offers new facilities for health professions, science teaching labs, welding and building construction, according to Cockett.
“We are there providing education, extension and research to that community,” she said. “And they appreciate it.”
Another accomplishment was the approval of the Heravi Peace Institute, which promotes direct structural and cultural peace offering certificates in global peace building, interfaith leadership, conflict and management and facilitation, leadership and diplomacy and non-profit organizations and social entrepreneurship, according to Cockett. USU will soon announce the director of the institute, she said.
“We’ve already got students clamoring to start taking classes and get into this major and minor,” Cockett said.
The next achievements Cockett mentioned were successes with fundraising.
“We had the largest year of fundraising, private philanthropy, gifts from individuals, foundations, that we ever had last year,” she said.
The total amount raised during the year was $110 million, largely because of the Bastion Agricultural Center — the largest gift USU has ever received.
The university also launched Create your Aggie Impact, a university-wide initiative-driven fundraising campaign, which, according to Cockett, has been incredibly successful in fundraising.
“I think this is going to be an incredible future for fundraising at USU,” she said.
Next, Cockett highlighted the accomplishments of USU coaches and student athletes. According to her, USU believes in making sure student athletes are successful not only in their sport, but also their academics.
One of the many kudos USU received in the Mountain West in this past year was 191 of its student athletes receiving honors for their academics, said Cockett.
“Our student athletes are really performing in their programs,” she said.
The next accomplishment Cockett spoke about was setting up an area of inclusion and belonging across the entire university with the institution’s new Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
The division includes the Inclusion Center, Latinx Cultural Center, Disability Resource Center and USU Eastern’s Diversity and Inclusion Center.
According to Cockett, USU awarded a total of $71.9 million in scholarships last year, with more than 10,000 students receiving some kind of scholarship aid.
Cockett also spoke about how USU has gained national recognition through national rankings in recent years.
One of these recognitions was USU being named a Carnegie R1 research university. According to Cockett, this recognition is primarily based on research findings and graduate student numbers.
“This is a prestigious way to recognize the research success we have,” she said.
According to Cockett, at the latest legislative session, the state approved 8.75% salary compensation for all state employees, with 7.65% of it going to higher education institutions. Because of this, USU employees will receive a 6% performance-based salary increases.
Colleges and units will also receive additional funding to be distributed across graduate student assistantships and wage-hourly positions, according to Cockett.
The Legislature also appropriated $2.5 million for an Earthquake Engineering Research Center, said Cockett. The funds will be used to buy equipment to better design infrastructure to withstand earthquakes.
“The Earthquake Engineering Center is going to help Utah be better prepared for earthquakes,” she said.
The legislature also appropriated $2.1 million in ongoing funding to the Aspire Engineering Research Center, not for research, but application of the research to areas in Utah, according to Cockett.
“Now the state can come to ASPIRE to say, ‘We want to electrify a train system between Ogden and Salt Lake. We want to put increased electrified vehicles in and new developments etc.,’ and ASPIRE will now be able to do that,” she said.
Cockett finished the address talking about USU’s Strategic Plan “Aggie Action 2028.” The vision of the plan, according to Cockett, is to “empower all people to lead successful lives of involvement, innovation and impact.”
Cockett said she will prioritize the strategies in the plan through the next round of budget hearing.
“I hope that you agree that this strategic plan is a road map for Utah State in the coming years as well as recognizing how incredible we are,” she said.
According to Cockett, the three interim vice presidents — the interim vice president for statewide campuses, athletics and student affairs — will remain in their positions until a new president is hired and can start searches for those replacements.
“I think within six months, those positions could be filled,” she said.
Cockett, who serves as Utah State’s 16th president, said when she steps down as president in July, she will be returning to the Department of Animal, Dairy and Veterinary Sciences where she is a tenured faculty member.
“No matter where I go, or where I am or what I’m doing, my heart will be filled with pride and love for this incredible university,” she said.
