I'm Kerry Bringhurst, and you're listening to Utah Public Radio. As we begin a new year, we also look forward to new classes beginning here on the campus at Utah State University. And that leads to the return of our conversations with USU President Noelle Cockett.
And President, I understand a report has been released, outlining some of the positive aspects of how things were dealt with regarding COVID-19 at USU during the last semester, including the fact that USU was recognized nationally for the amount of financial support they've been able to provide to students, but there have been other recognitions as well.
Noelle Cockett: Yes, I'm very glad to be able to return and tell people how we're doing at USU with COVID. We did not have a single incidence of a positive case that occurred through our classes or laboratories. The protocols, all of the precautions, the requirements of masks and social distancing, and the structure of our classrooms and etc., etc., etc., did keep the risk of infection to zero. And so very, very proud of that.
