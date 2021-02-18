Editor's note: Following is a transcript from Utah Public Radio's weekly interview with USU President Noelle Cockett. The interview was conducted by morning host Kerry Bringhurst.
Utah State University is providing access to a parking lot near Aggie Village for the Utah Department of Health to provide free testing for COVID to families of USU students and employees who are not part of the university system.
Joining me is USU President Noelle Cockett. What can you tell us about this new partnership with the Utah Department of Health?
NC: One of the reasons that we wanted to target Aggie Village is because of our wastewater treatment. It is showing a little bit of a spike there at Aggie Village. We're hoping, again, to be able to help people know who is positive and then they can, you know, adjust what they're doing accordingly.
KB: What are we looking at as far as numbers on the campus? I believe last Thursday, 118 reported cases? How are you feeling about those latest numbers?
