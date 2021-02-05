Editor's Note: Utah Public Radio host Kerry Bringhurst does a weekly interview with Utah State University President Noelle Cockett. Friday's interview dealt largely with student mental health.
KB: The topic of mental health during COVID is one that's being discussed among family members as they're seeing more and more of their family members questioning quality of life and feeling isolated. Is that something that you're seeing among students at Utah State University, or even faculty and staff?
NC: Not so much increases in the number of people that are experiencing anxiety, depression, etc., but the severity is increasing. And so, people that might have had maybe a little bit of struggle are moving into more of a severe or needing more care, more resources. People are struggling.
KB: Yeah. Well, I know that you did send out an email of encouragement to students, staff and faculty. And also providing some resources. Was there something that prompted that email specifically?
NC: Yes. Unfortunately, we did lose students, a few current and recent graduates, to suicide. There were four in the month of January. And just to get a perspective on how concerning that is, over the past five, six years, we've seen a total of students who have died from suicide in the range between three and six total.
