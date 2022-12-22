Right before publicly announcing her resignation as president of Utah State University next year, Noelle Cockett signed an agreement rare among her counterparts that entitles her to pay and benefits as she enters the next phase of her higher education career.
The “voluntary resignation and release agreement” Cockett signed Nov. 21 states she is eligible for “reorientation leave” provided by the Utah Board of Higher Education. The agreement arises from board policy that provides “transition and retirement” for all Utah college and university presidents who have served for at least three years and were not terminated during their time in office.
“We’re very hopeful (for Cockett), absolutely,” said Geoff Landward, deputy commissioner of higher education, who helped write Cockett’s release. “She’s been a great president.”
In a statement released Nov. 22, Cockett said personal reflection led her to decide to step down from USU’s top job after serving for almost six years. She took over from Stan Albrecht, who now sits on the board.
According to the voluntary resignation and release agreement — obtained through a public records request — Cockett’s leave is effective July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
That period of leave could give Cockett a maximum of $540,224 — which includes some $30,000 that she would have made if she stayed on as president, according to the release agreement.
The boost in her annual salary is allowed so Cockett’s pay sits at the median of similarly sized "peer" institutions, according to Landward. The pay increase also reflects that she started leading a Carnegie I Research institution last year.
Landward noted that he could not think of a recent college or university president who had signed a release since most of them take another job.
“We don’t actually do many of these,” Landward said. “In fact, I’m trying to think if we have any. A lot of presidents take another presidency. They don’t have reorientation leave.”
He cited Snow College President Bradley Cook, who accepted a position as head of American University of Bahrain, and Charles Wight, who left Weber State University for Salisbury University in Maryland.
Landward explained why the board has a policy to help officials transitioning away from a college or university presidency.
“The position of president of any university or college has a life cycle — generally, on average, a president’s going to be in that position for five to seven years,” he said. “When we’re recruiting for a new president of an institution, we know we’re going to be pulling them out of whatever career path they’re in … and then, they need a path back to that career when their term as president is finished.”
Agreements like the one Cockett signed are oftentimes a major factor in presidential recruitment — with some candidates demanding them, Landward said. He did not say whether Cockett had asked for reorientation leave when she was provost and one of five presidential finalists.
“If you’re a president and you’ve given us at least three successful years, then we have the ability to give you this transition year under these circumstances,” Landward said. “If you’re a faculty member, you can imagine it takes time to get your research program back up or get your classes up to date and back on the schedule.”
In Cockett’s case, she intends to focus her attention as a faculty member in the animal, dairy and veterinary sciences department. It’s an appointment that began when she first arrived on campus in 1990.
Landward noted the provision in the voluntary resignation and release agreement, which says Cockett will need to notify the board once she becomes a full-time faculty member.
“If she were to return back and start teaching classes in six months and start getting compensation from the institution, the board would have the opportunity to simply look at the amounts and determine if they want to make a reduction and end the year,” Landward said. “But it’s really up to them and the circumstances.”
A spokesperson for the board recently said its members were not taking interviews at this time.
Cockett’s release agreement with the board contains some other notable provisions besides compensation.
While in transition, Cockett will continue to be supervised by the board even though she is not president.
The agreement explicitly states that Cockett’s voluntary resignation announcement would come Nov. 22 and language surrounding press releases on the matter were to be agreed upon by both parties.
The agreement also shows Cockett agreed not to sue the board and “hold harmless” its members, as well as those of the USU Board of Trustees and others.
“For the sake of protecting everybody, to say, ‘look, as part of this, we want a clean break; we don’t want you coming back and saying a few years later you were mistreated,'” Landward said. “It’s standard practice.”
Cockett also released her right to sue for age discrimination. However, she can file a claim with the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission.
“There’s certain things that federal law requires to make sure they know what their rights are,” Landward said. “This is to say, you understand you can’t do this; you can do this. That’s pretty boiler plate language.”
Cockett also agreed to not “disparage or defame” any of the people party to the release agreement, the document states.
What’s more, Cockett cannot release any confidential information she obtained while she was president of USU, unless that information later becomes public.
Cockett is also required to give back university resources, including keys, computers, phones, and vehicles that she was entitled to use during her presidency.
Once she leaves USU’s top job, Cockett will be eligible for “office, part-time secretarial assistance, parking, library, travel, and faculty privileges; and participation in insurance, hospitalization, and other programs,” according to the board’s policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.