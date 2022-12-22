hjnstock-Your News Now

Right before publicly announcing her resignation as president of Utah State University next year, Noelle Cockett signed an agreement rare among her counterparts that entitles her to pay and benefits as she enters the next phase of her higher education career.

The “voluntary resignation and release agreement” Cockett signed Nov. 21 states she is eligible for “reorientation leave” provided by the Utah Board of Higher Education. The agreement arises from board policy that provides “transition and retirement” for all Utah college and university presidents who have served for at least three years and were not terminated during their time in office.


