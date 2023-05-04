.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Terry Messmer — a Utah State University employee of almost three decades — was arrested Monday, charged with a second-degree felony for a “pattern of unlawful activity,” after USU’s audit office contacted the campus’s police with concerns about the now former professor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Messmer was in charge of a fleet of university vehicles that were “for the use of individuals when they would have to travel for field work.”
“With Terry’s position he traveled often as part of his job,” the affidavit explains.
It also says when Messmer traveled, he would use one of the fleet vehicles. He would then return and “submit a reimbursement form to the University” saying he drove his own vehicle. Funds would subsequently be deposited into his bank account “for the personal mileage that he would falsely claim on his trip.”
The affidavit states he did this at least 24 times between May 7, 2018, and Jan. 5, 2023.
“When asked why he did it he stated that he did not know, but acknowledged that it was wrong,” the document reads.
Other incidents the affidavit cites include 10 occasions where Messmer “claimed extra per diem and or lodging for his USU travels” between Feb. 4, 2019, and Jan. 20, 2023, and incidents where Messmer travelled to locations for USU business but left days before his duties were to begin or stayed days after the relevant dealings were concluded.
In some instances, the affidavit mentions, he would travel with family. In at least one such case, it stated, he altered an Airbnb receipt to change the amount of guests and rooms at the location where he stayed.
The affidavit states he admitted to revising the receipt and had planned the trip to a “Free-Roaming Equid Network Site visit” at the same time and in the same location of his daughter’s wedding.
When listing the reason for the felony charge, the affidavit states Messmer took $11,871.47 in documented funds means of “communication fraud and unlawful use of a financial transaction card.”
USU’s associate vice president for strategic communications said the university is acting according to their policies.
“Messmer has left the university and is no longer an employee as of the end of the day, Tuesday, May 2, 2023,” she said in an email to The Herald Journal
