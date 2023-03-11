Utah State University released a statement Monday by addressing state bills that didn’t pass — one of which was sponsored by a USU professor — that likely would have impacted the university’s attempts to foster diversity, equity and inclusion.
The statement — which appeared on Utah State Today — addressed two failed pieces of state legislation, one of which is S.B. 283 — Study of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Higher Education.
While the statement said the legislation “may have affected university activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” and specified that USU is committed to cultivating inclusivity, it did not mention that the bill’s chief sponsor, John Johnson, is a professor in the university’s business department.
The original version of the bill, which was titled Prohibiting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Higher Education, aimed to prohibit “funding or maintenance of diversity, equity, and inclusion offices or officers in the system of higher education.”
The bill was read before the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Feb. 27.
“Many of my stakeholders have spoken with shared concerns that the current diversity, equity and inclusion bureaucracies within public universities may prioritize promoting particular political or social ideologies over academic rigor and intellectual diversity,” Johnson said at the hearing. “This legislation really seeks to ensure that public universities remain bastions of academic freedom and integrity free from any illogical coercion.”
He expressed concerns that the state is spending $11 million on these programs annually and wondered what the benefits are.
“We have to have a robust discussion about the cost of this versus the benefits,” he said.
After they spoke towards the purpose of the bill, Johnson was quick to pull back on some of its more definite goals and opt for the substitution which called for a study of diversity, equity and inclusion programs rather than their total denudement.
Characterizing the original bill as “a shot over the bow that was a little bit strong.”
In their statement about the legislation, USU stated it “is committed to cultivating an inclusive and welcoming campus where all of our students, staff and faculty can thrive, while also protecting individual freedom of expression and academic freedom.”
The Herald Journal asked Amanda DeRito, USU’s associate vice president for strategic communications, if USU saw S.B. 283 as contrary to their goals of inclusion and diversity or if employing a professor that sponsored this bill was in contradiction to the university’s stated vision.
She referred the paper back to the university’s March 6 statement, not providing answers to the specific questions. When The Herald Journal continued to push for more specific answers, she shared USU’S full policies on academic freedom and free speech practices and offered another statement.
{span}”Public universities like Utah State University are built on the principles of academic freedom and freedom of expression, and we have policies in place to protect them,” she told The Herald Journal in an extension she gave of the March 6 statement. “{span}Our employees and students hold a diversity of opinions and ideas, and we encourage respectful dialogue and the opportunity for individuals to learn from each other. The university’s strategic direction and positions are decided by its administrative team led by President Noelle E. Cockett.”{/span}{/span}
Part of the original March 6 statement also addresses how the university simultaneously pushes for an inclusive campus and an institution where a variety of ideas can be shared.
“USU is committed to cultivating an inclusive and welcoming campus where all of our students, staff and faculty can thrive, while also protecting individual freedom of expression,” it says. “We look forward to future discussions with stakeholders both within government and within our campus community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.