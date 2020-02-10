Stilt walkers in glittery costumes, tarot card readers, a mock-tail speakeasy and exotic reptiles on display were just a few of the attractions at Utah State University’s Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday.
The USU activities committee brought its vision of 1920s Bourbon Street to life in the Taggart Student Center with jazz music, dancing, casino games, and Roaring ‘20s themed costumes.
“We decided to go with roaring ‘20s … because it’s just so relevant this year,” said Cy Robinson, the activities director.
According to Robinson, this year’s Mardi Gras celebration combined both the annual dance and Residence Life’s annual poker night into one event. The two organizations also partnered with Dining Services for catering.
Partygoers played blackjack, poker, and Texas hold-em at the casino tables in the International Lounge. Those who were playing especially well were invited to the “high-rollers room,” an area up in the Sky Room with higher-risk tables, bigger prizes and dinner.
After the USU men’s basketball team beat Boise State University, dozens of students walked from the Spectrum to the TSC for the event. Although most of them weren’t dressed in the ‘20s theme, it was the more the merrier.
“All we want is for people to have a good time,” Robinson said.
According to Robinson, he and his committee had a lot of fun planning and putting together Mardi Gras in just four months, especially compared to the pressure they felt planning last year’s Howl.
“It’s less stressful than planning the Howl, which makes it a lot more fun,” said Bailey Werling, a member of the activities committee. “We can just have like, more fun with all of our creative ideas.”