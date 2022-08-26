A longtime Utah State University administrator was suddenly axed this week by President Noelle Cockett, whose administration has declined to provide details on the decision other than to say it was "time for a leadership change."
James D. Morales, vice president for student affairs, told personnel Aug. 22 that it was his last day in the position, which he had served in since 2009. USU’s campus newspaper, The Utah Statesman, first reported the news Monday, quoting an email from Morales.
“I wish you all the best as you continue our division’s tradition of high-quality service and support to help ensure the well-being and success of our students,” Morales wrote. “It was my privilege and honor to have been your partner in this incredibly satisfying endeavor!”
The Herald Journal later obtained a copy of the email through a public records request. And in response to a separate request, the university provided a May 4 resignation letter from Tony Flores, who worked under Morales as director of USU's Veterans Resource Office.
Flores wrote: "While I have enjoyed serving multicultural and military-affiliated students over the past eleven years and ten months. I am at a point where the lack of institutional support for these students has made my position untenable."
It is not known if the two departures are in any way related.
USU spokesperson Amanda DeRito issued a university statement confirming the news, shedding little light on what went into Cockett’s decision.
“While expressing gratitude for Dr. Morales' dedicated service during his tenure at USU, President Noelle E. Cockett has decided it is time to make a leadership change in the Division of Student Affairs,” the statement said.
Cockett did not wish to respond to further, DeRito said.
“We’ve said what we’re going to say,” DeRito said. “I think that what she’s provided is enough.”
She added that Cockett’s decision could be characterized as “putting together a team for the future.”
The most recent example of organizing new leadership under Cockett, who has served as USU president since 2017, is the addition of a vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Jane Irungu, who previously served as associate provost of inclusive excellence at the University of Oklahoma, began her new job July 1.
A month later, Linda Nagel, an administrator at Colorado State University, began her tenure as dean of the S.J. & Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources.
While those names are new to USU, Morales’ was familiar, going back to 2009, when then-President Stan Albrecht announced the University of Minnesota vice chancellor for enrollment would head the university’s student services division, including admissions and enrollment.
“I feel confident the students will flourish under his leadership,” Albrecht said in a prepared statement at the time.
The division of student services, which Morales led, includes an associate vice president and nine deputies, including personnel overseeing the Veterans Resource Office, the health and wellness center, the USU student government and fraternity and sorority life.
In regard to the latter office, Morales was instrumental in changes to Greek Row, even though the houses historically operated apart from the university. The changes to fraternity and sorority life came after two lawsuit settlements: one the university made in 2011 with the family of the late USU student Michael Starks, who died following a fraternity alcohol incident, and the other in 2018 with former USU student Victoria Hewlett, who was raped in 2015 by then-Sigma Chi fraternity member Jason Relopez. Hewlett was reimbursed $250,000 by the university’s settlement, which also enforced a number of reforms to USU’s Greek life.
In his role as student services VP, Morales dealt with impacts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' decision to lower the age men and women can go on missions. The university opened several new facilities geared toward student services, including the Aggie Recreation Center.
It was for this work and more that Cockett thanked Morales for his leadership in this week’s statement.
“President Cockett appreciates Dr. Morales’ hard work over the last 13 years in addressing critical issues in student affairs, including his leadership in student development and community engagement,” the statement said. “The university wishes him the best in his future endeavors."
Robert Wagner, executive vice president, will help the division during the leadership transition.
"President Cockett expresses her full confidence in the division and their commitment to delivering quality resources and programming,” the university’s statement said.