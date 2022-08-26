James Morales

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A longtime Utah State University administrator was suddenly axed this week by President Noelle Cockett, whose administration has declined to provide details on the decision other than to say it was "time for a leadership change."

James D. Morales, vice president for student affairs, told personnel Aug. 22 that it was his last day in the position, which he had served in since 2009. USU’s campus newspaper, The Utah Statesman, first reported the news Monday, quoting an email from Morales.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you