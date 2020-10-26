Thursday, Oct. 22, NASA received images confirming a spacecraft the size of a school bus grabbed a sample from an asteroid over 200 million miles from earth. The cameras and electronics used in this mission were made in Cache Valley.
The OSIRIS REx spacecraft started its journey four years ago with one goal — to come back with a sample from an asteroid — and not just any asteroid. The asteroid Bennu has carbon in the surface rocks, which could provide clues to the origins of life and how the sun and the planets formed.
