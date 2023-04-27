Ryan Smith — the recently elected chair of the Utah Federation of College Republicans — took an interest in politics long before he enrolled to attend classes at Utah State University.
In fact, he has been interested in Republicanism for a good portion of his life.
As a child, he remembers seeing individuals who collected welfare with an ATV and boat and couldn’t quite come to terms with what he saw as a flaw in the U.S.’s social support system.
When he was about 15, he dutifully watched every Republican debate preemptive to the 2016 general election with his father.
Attending high school, he participated in debate and other programs that fostered conversation and understanding of the country’s founding documents, political atmosphere and policies.
Following the established pattern, he started looking for a community that would suit his political interests during one of USU’s “Day on the Quad” events, an annual gathering where students are able to find information about existing campus groups.
“I walked over, I said, ‘Hey, do you know where the college Republicans are?’” he recalled. “They said, ‘Oh yeah, they kind of died.”
Revitalizing a dead club
Deciding not to settle for an inactive club without any current activities, Smith took it upon himself to revitalize the community.
He figured out which professor had overseen the club, and slipped a note under their door after several emails went unanswered.
“He brought me in the process for USU,” Smith said. “They’re a little slow.”
Still, within a matter of months, the Utah College Republicans Club was reorganized and meeting regularly.
Sometimes, Smith explained, individuals must decide to act rather than wait for someone else to do so.
Such views have allowed him several opportunities to meet state and national legislators, work on Utah Republican campaigns and form connections with people deeply integrated in the party.
In his new state-wide position, he hopes to have a more widespread influence.
Currently, there are four chapters of the program, clubs at Utah Valley University, Brigham Young University, the University of Utah and Utah State University. Smith hopes that number will grow during his two-year term as chair.
Disagreeing agreeably
Though the state-wide organization is unified through a common political belief, Smith said there is still some divisions among members as students take different approaches to Republican views.
As a self-identified “Reagan Republican,” Smith himself hopes the group can be part of a push towards classic Republican ideals.
“Really, the crux of it is getting better opportunities for conservative students to be able to get involved,” he said. “I think that we need to get back to focusing on and promoting limited government, personal freedom, local control and fiscal responsibility that we see kind of lacking.”
Looking forward to the 2024 General Election, Smith said many Republicans within the club see a need to “get past Trump” and prevent far-right extremes from isolating more moderate Republicans.
“You’re actually driving people away because there are so many people on these campuses that are center-right,” Smith said. “I think we could pick up a lot more voters if our messaging was a little bit better.”
He recalled a discussion event that illustrated the issue.
“The first few comments were kind of offensive towards Democrats,” he recalled. “I just raised my hand. I said look, I’ve got a lot of family that’s Democrats, I don’t agree with them, and you know I will fight on these issues, but we can learn to respect.”
He said the ambience of the entire room shifted.
Administrative Pursuits
During his time as chair, Smith hopes to double the student attendance at events next school year and find mentors to work with the student leadership of individual chapters.
Doing so, he explained, will provide a power check and prevent clubs from undergoing periods of wax and wane when students graduate.
He also hopes others will look to his example to see what a politically involved individual can accomplish through working with their elected leaders.
“I just said I’m going to start a club and in the last two years I have shook hands with so many state politicians,” he said. “I want those same experiences for more college Republicans. We have really generous donors that open that door and pay for some great events.”
He hopes more college students will take the initiative to open that door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.