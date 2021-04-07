Utah State University environmental studies students have partnered with Crumb Brothers Bakery and Cafe for a “community seed swap” on April 9.
The swap is set for 1-3 p.m. at the Crumb Brothers Bakery, 291 S. 300 West in Logan. According to a press release, gardeners of all experience levels are encouraged to bring labeled seeds and plant starts, as well as gardening tools, planting pots and general knowledge to share and trade.
Sarah Deweerd, a USU student and project coordinator who helped organize the event, said the Aggie Creamery donated several buckets in the spirit of sustainability to be used in the gardening process. Deweerd said some Crumb Brothers staff and other project coordinators will also be contributing special selections of seeds.
“I came up with these little salsa kits,” Deweerd said. “If they have a smaller garden they can go plant that, and hopefully have enough produce to make a little salsa at the end of the season.”
For Deweerd, the goal is to make the prospect of gardening more accessible while encouraging “sustainable behavior” in the community. Displaying gardening as a socially accepted activity, Deweerd said, may provide “more lasting behavioral change” than education alone.
“We just want to empower locals to grow their own food, as Crumb Brothers has done in the past,” Deweerd said. “We’re just hoping people show up, and even those that aren’t really into gardening might take an interest in it and just dip their toes in the water.”
For those who may view gardening as overly daunting, Deweerd said growing produce, while reducing demand on commercial agriculture, provides a sense of satisfaction and heartsease.
“It’s so much more convenient just to go to the store and get your own produce there,” Deweerd said. “But I think it’s a lot more fulfilling if someone can grow their own food — they get their own peace of mind knowing that there’s no harsh chemicals being introduced to their produce. They just know what goes in and have that sense of accomplishment at the end of the season.”