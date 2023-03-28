Utah State University students are currently working with The Green House Nursery Inc. in Logan to install a rain tank as part of a community outreach portion of a class.
The students — Ellie Fillimoehala, Joshua Taylor and Ryan Kunz — issued a press release detailing the project.
“A summer rainstorm at the GreenHouse looks a little counterintuitive,” the release states. “Torrential rain falls on greenhouses full of plants, runs off the roof, and disappears down a drain.”
Simultaneously, according to the release, “drip lines pull water from the city to continuously water these same plants.”
Speaking with The Herald Journal, Taylor said the goal of their project is to utilize the rain water in caring for plants, thus minimizing the greenhouse’s dependance on Logan for water.
The project, Taylor said, will take place in two phases. Currently, the students are working to install a smaller rain barrel with the capacity to collect 55-100 gallons.
“After we figure out how that’s working and have that going for a month or two,” he said, “we’re going to start working on a bigger rain tank. Whether that’s buying that and installing it or whether that’s building it, we’re not sure yet.”
Taylor also said the students are hoping the water tank project can serve as an example for others in the community who might want to take a similar course of action. With continuing droughts throughout the state, he believes the methodology can be utilized to conserve water.
