A Jewish Inclusion Seminar Series hosted by Utah State University is set to begin this week, according a news release from the school.
“The series will explore concepts associated with 'shalom' — peace, welcoming, inclusion and belonging,” the release states. “This seminar recognizes the diverse and multifaceted Jewish identity of USU’s campuses and extends a welcoming shalom to USU’s Jewish students and colleagues.”
The release adds that the seminar series “is facilitated by USU’s Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion” with a goal of increasing “awareness about Jewish identity and experiences in our communities.”
The first seminar will begin at 2 p.m. March 28 in the International Lounge located in the Taggart Student Center with an event titled “Jewish Identity and Antisemitism on Campus.”
According to the release, it will include an overview of “Jewish identity, the diversity of Jewish experience, historical and contemporary manifestations of antisemitism, and how to address antisemitism within the context of free speech and academic freedom.”
On Wednesday, two more events will be held.
At 10 a.m. in TSC Room 221, there will be a seminar on “Reactive and Proactive Strategies to Address Antisemitism.” A later event will take place at 3:30 p.m. in the same location “to address DEI and student affairs administrators.”
All are welcome to attend each of the three events.
Ronen Sebag — a senior advisor for USU’s DEI program — was quoted in the release expressing the importance of the event.
“All minoritized individuals and groups are equally valuable within our Aggie family,” he said. “What’s key for the very important work of DEI is to give a voice to the members of each minoritized group. I’m excited to be a part of this important work, and I’m honored to bring my Jewish identity and voice, and the voice of the Jewish community, into this space that is designed to be inclusive, affirming and empowering for all minoritized individuals and groups.”
