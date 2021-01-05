In keeping with a new COVID-19 testing plan developed by the Utah System of Higher Education, all students at Utah State University will be screened for coronavirus upon return to campus for the spring 2021 semester.
In a statement issued Tuesday, USU also said it has dropped its fall 2020 policy of testing all students every 14 days. Instead, the following procedures, in addition to entry testing, will be in place:
• Providing testing opportunities to symptomatic individuals.
• Ongoing random testing of students living on or coming to campus for in-person instruction.
• Quarantine and intensive testing of all close contacts of cases identified through contact tracing.
• Options for additional focused testing.
“Students will receive additional information about dates and how to register for a test time via email later this week,” the university said. “These will be rapid antigen tests, with results available on the day of the test. In Logan, they will be conducted in the TSC Ballroom, similar to the testing operation we executed prior to the Thanksgiving break."
Free testing will continue at a drive-up/walk-up site by the stadium for students and employees who have symptoms or who have been exposed to COVID-19.
More information about COVID-19 student testing at USU is available at https://www.usu.edu/covid-19/testing/student-testing.