The Utah State University Board of Trustees announced an independent investigation Saturday to review allegations made by football players about a conversation with USU President Noelle Cockett and Athletics Director John Hartwell.
The school canceled a scheduled Saturday football game with Colorado State University after players boycotted the game, claiming inappropriate comments were made by at least one of the administrators during a Zoom call with football players.
In that meeting, players reportedly expressed concern that their input was not sought on selection of new head coach Blake Anderson, and they voiced support for interim head coach Frank Maile, who was passed over for the job. Anderson was officially named the new head coach Saturday evening when the university released a press release announcing the hire. Anderson and Hartwell met with the team Saturday morning before the announcement.
Details have been sketchy, but a statement issued by the players suggested one or both of the administrators made references to Maile’s “religious and cultural background.” (Maile is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is of Polynesian descent.)
USU spokesman Tim Vitale told The Herald Journal that there is no recording of the Zoom call, but that school officials wish one existed because they believe it would put the situation in a different light.
The university Saturday afternoon issued the following statement:
The Utah State University Board of Trustees met today, Dec. 12, to address the concerns raised by USU student-athletes in their Dec. 11 statement related to comments allegedly made by President Noelle Cockett.
The meeting referenced in the football players’ statement was held via Zoom on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the request of current student-athletes. The meeting was not recorded by the university.
After considering this matter, the Trustees have decided to retain an independent investigator to conduct a thorough review of the concerns raised by the student-athletes.
“We take this matter seriously and understand that facts and details matter,” said Jody Burnett, chair of the Board of Trustees. “The players’ statement did not provide details about what was said. As a result, we will be working with an independent investigator to understand what was said during the meeting and the context for the alleged statements. Consistent with our university culture, USU is committed to listening to students, and we will handle this matter with integrity, fairness and open minds.”
The Trustees will provide further information as soon as possible.
Statement released by USU on Dec. 11, 2020
Utah State University has canceled Saturday’s football game with Colorado State University amid concerns voiced by football players about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.
The university will take this time to meet with players and hear their concerns in an open dialogue so it can address them.
“I am devastated that my comments were interpreted as bias against anyone’s religious background,” USU President Noelle Cockett said in a statement. “Throughout my professional career and, especially, as president of USU, I have welcomed the opportunity to meet directly and often with students about their experiences. Regardless of how difficult the conversations might be in the coming days, I remain committed to giving our students a voice.”
USU also takes issues of racial discrimination seriously, including the incident mentioned in the statement about a USU Athletics employee. USU hired an outside investigator to look into the incident and took disciplinary action.