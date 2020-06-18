Editor's Note: Utah State University today announced changes to its fall schedule as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Following is the full statement signed by Provost Frank Galey and two others:
Dear Student,
As we get ready for fall semester, we know that you have many questions. We are finalizing plans, and we want to share with you what we know at this point. Universities face unique challenges in preventing the transmission COVID-19, and we are taking unique steps to minimize the risk of spread and keep our students and employees on our campuses this fall.
Changes for Fall Semester 2020
The schedule for fall semester has been adjusted. The day allotted for “fall break” (Oct. 16) is canceled, and teaching after the Thanksgiving break will be remote only. This will allow those students whose permanent home is away from our campuses to stay there until the beginning of spring semester and, therefore, reduce the opportunity for spread of the coronavirus in the classroom after Thanksgiving.
Teaching Formats for Fall Classes
We are excited to have students back to our campuses this fall. Classes will be taught in a variety of formats to ensure social distancing in classroom settings and to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Classroom delivery methods will include: traditional face-to-face or IVC, web broadcast, online, hybrid face-to-face, as well as a blend of these.
We are currently making changes to the teaching formats for fall classes, and when these are final, you will receive an email to review your fall schedule. Please wait to check on your courses until you receive the email – expected in the next few weeks. USU has offered online courses and distance education for decades, and we will leverage this expertise to provide you with effective learning opportunities. In the coming weeks, we will also provide more information about academic support resources to help you prepare for a successful fall semester.
Classroom Expectations for Fall
All students and instructors will be expected to wear face coverings and to social distance in physical classrooms this fall. We will also be taking attendance to help with tracing contacts in case someone in the class is diagnosed with COVID-19.
Everyone Must Do Their Part
In order to be together and remain on campus this fall, every person in our campus community – student, staff, and faculty – must do their part to minimize risk to the rest of our community.
At Utah State, we often talk about Aggies Think Care Act and about taking personal responsibility for the well-being of our community. This has never been more relevant than right now, when your actions could significantly affect the health and lives of others. We appreciate your commitment to our Aggie family and doing your part so we can be together and stay together this fall.
We will continue to send you emails as we finalize plans for student life and housing/residence life, and you can look for updates at www.usu.edu/covid-19. Until then, stay Aggie Strong!