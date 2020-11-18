The opportunity to end a five-game losing streak dating back to last season will have to wait at least a week for the Utah State football program.
The Aggies have been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases, enough to necessitate the cancellation of Thursday's road game against Wyoming, the Mountain West announced late Wednesday morning. The league announced there is no plan to reschedule the game and it has been declared a no contest.
This is the first time a USU game has been called off this season, and the second straight week Wyoming has had a game scrapped. The Cowboys were supposed to play Air Force last weekend, but that contest was nixed due to coronavirus-related concerns on the Falcons' end.
USU's next scheduled game is on Thanksgiving at home against New Mexico. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies were missing a few players and coaches due to COVID-19 protocol last Saturday against Fresno State, including quarterback Andrew Peasley, offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and co-defensive coordinator Stacy Collins. All three men were also unavailable for the Wyoming game.