Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is a part of an association that reportedly helped organize the rally on behalf of President Donald Trump that ended with a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week, according to Documented, a left-leaning watchdog group.
Reyes served as the policy chairman of the Republican Attorney Generals Association last year and is currently listed on the website as a member of the association's executive committee. According to Documented, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, which is an affiliate of the Republican Attorney Generals Association, sent out a robocall message on Tuesday encouraging “patriots like you (to) join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our election.”
