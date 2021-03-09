A Utah business owner is calling on Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the bill that would end Utah’s mask mandate on April 10 because he says many essential workers who provide face-to-face services will not be fully vaccinated by then.
Matt Caputo owns Caputo’s Market and Deli in Salt Lake City and in a video posted to social media on Monday he shared that before the statewide mask mandate he and his staff had multiple customers each day who were very upset about being asked to wear a mask. He worries allowing the mask mandate to expire before everyone has the chance to get fully vaccinated will unnecessarily put essential workers in danger.
Responses to the video on Twitter are very supportive, however, Cox has previously stated he will likely sign the bill. He says most of those categorized as vulnerable will be vaccinated by this time, making restrictions less necessary.
