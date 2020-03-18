State Liquor stores have yet to be shut down due to the coronavirus, but Wednesday’s earthquake in Utah has resulted in several liquor store closures, including in Logan.
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control reported that several stores experienced broken bottles falling from shelves during the 5.7 magnatude quake. The agency said all stores in Wednesday’s earthquake zone will be closed the rest of the day Wednesday to check for structural damage and broken merchandise.
Stores in Utah County, Vernal, Moab, Price, Cedar City, Hurricane and St. George will remain open at normal hours. A phone call to the privately owned liquor store in Richmond, licensed by the state, received no answer, and its status is not known.