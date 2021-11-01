Five members of the USU-based Utah Conservation Corps are in New Jersey aiding recovery efforts in the ongoing wake of Hurricane Ida.
The team from UCC is working along six other disaster response teams based out of New Brunswick, New Jersey, as part of a wider effort by AmeriCorps. The crew, which arrived in the area on Oct. 16, will be working until Nov. 18.
Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Aug. 26 and moved north along the coast as a post-tropical cyclone, with record-breaking rainfall inciting significant flooding throughout the Eastern Seaboard.
“That's primarily the work we're doing, just removing debris, stuff that's in basements that's been soaking wet for two months,” said Mark Hrpcek, the individual placement and disaster response program coordinator at UCC. “A lot of the people that we are helping are either low-income, disabled, elderly or single parents who can't afford this type of work.”
Hrpcek said one inch of floodwater in a home can cost $25,000 to fix. In Ida’s wake residents have either had to clear out or in many cases stay living in homes with severe water damage.
The UCC team is working on “mucking” and “gutting” projects for affected homes — mucking being the process of removing dense mud that collects in flooded houses, while gutting is a “deconstruction” of the house, removing things like drywall, insulation, flooring and appliances that have been damaged in the flood.
“The biggest thing is mold,” Hrpcek said. “Water's been sitting there for two months, you get a lot of black mold and some of these people have respiratory illnesses.”
Work in the area has been slow in the months following the storm. The delay has been long enough that many of the residents the UCC are sent to help are suspicious upon the team's arrival.
“They kind of think we're like a scam at first,” Hrpcek said. “Then when we finally show up to their door and we're getting all of our gear out, you can just see how happy they are that they haven't been forgotten. That's the biggest impact — they haven't been forgotten. A lot of people, when it's been this long after a disaster, they don't think anyone else is going to come to help.”
Hrpcek said their biggest job so far came when they tackled a home that needed an entire basement excavated.
Aided by 10 New York State Troopers, they removed around 75 cubic yards of household items. A useful metric to understand the amount of work, Hrpcek said, is to equate one cubic yard of material with a washer or dryer.
“Everything in the basement pretty much had to be thrown away just because there was mold. They were disabled, so they couldn't even get to the basement and didn't have anyone to help,” he said, adding that the state trooper’s help greatly expedited the process. “It would have taken us a week for a crew my size to do that work, so it was great just having them out there.”
The UCC, run out of Utah State University’s Center for Community Engagement, is an AmeriCorps program mainly focused on environmental conservation and education. While UCC is normally occupied with Utah-centric issues, the greater AmeriCorps organization can tap regional programs for larger projects.
“AmeriCorps, the federal organization, has a disaster services unit, and staff from that unit, typically working with FEMA and the state, kind of get everything set up and funded,” said Center for Community Engagement Director Sean Damitz. “And that then allows AmeriCorps to turn around and get funding to AmeriCorps grantees like ourselves to go out there and complete that needed work.”
Damitz said deployments like this were rare, but “unfortunately getting less rare” as disaster relief demand has increased across the country.
“This used to be maybe once every few years, and then it started being, about 2015, like once a year, and now — Mark's position has been kind of a permanent position for the last two years just cause we've seen so much more of a need for this type of crew,” he said.
Hrpcek has also noticed an uptick in disaster scenarios in the U.S., and UCC activity along with them.
“Sitting on other disaster response calls, there was a whole bunch of stuff out in California, Oregon with the wildfires that crews were deployed on, there's like a lot of stuff in Iowa with flooding,” he said. “We previously did a deployment out in Nevada for COVID vaccination support. Now we're in New Jersey, and we're potentially planning to go to Louisiana right after the New Jersey one is over, do some work down there.”