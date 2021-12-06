Diane Lewis, the chair of the Utah Democratic Party, visited Cache Valley last Friday with the hope of communicating goals and concerns with Cache Democrats as well as discussing plans for the future.
Lewis explained that one of the main goals of the state party was reaching out to county parties and asking what resources they could provide.
“We’re looking at the year ahead … and recruiting candidates,” she said. “We’d like to have Democrats running against everybody if possible and see what we can do to help them.”
Lewis was originally the vice chair until the chair at the time, Jeff Merchant, had to step down due to health problems. Lewis became acting chair until November, when she was officially appointed to the position by the executive committee.
“We want to be the voice of Utah and make sure all Utahns are heard, not just a select few,” said Matthew Patterson, executive director of the party. “The Democratic Party offers that for people … we don’t see government as a hindrance; we see it as a tool to help further folks along.”
One of the current goals of the party is reaching out to rural counties and encouraging Democrats to come out of the woodwork. That was part of the reason Lewis and Patterson were visiting Cache County.
“Salt Lake County is really a Democratic centerhold … in rural Utah there are absolutely Democrats out there, so what we want to do is reach out to these rural counties and help them,” Lewis said. “This might not be a really rural county, you’ve got a good city, but you’ve still got that rural all around and we need them activated as well. That’s what we want to do as a state party. We want to start representing the whole state, not just Salt Lake County.”
Lewis encouraged those interested in being involved to either reach out to the state party or contact their county party, in this case, Cache Democrats, for more resources.
Although Lewis shared that she sometimes feels discouraged being a Democrat in a predominantly red state, she and the other party leaders are trying to stay positive.
“We are going to be positive and we are going to work hard and help our incumbents … we have some incumbents that we absolutely want to support, so we will do everything we can to support them and help them at the state level,” she said.
Legislative redistricting was one of the biggest discouraging things for the Democratic Party this year. Lewis expressed her frustration that the maps suggested by the independent redistricting commission were barely examined and basically ignored.
“The state of Utah and the people of Utah voted to have that commission,” Lewis said. “They didn’t even look at those maps. I would hope that whether you’re a Republican, Democrat, or an independent, that you would realize they are controlling the narrative of the state of Utah, these Republican legislatures. We need to start voting for our legislatures. We’re the ones who get to pick who we want to represent us.”
In addition to sometimes feeling discouraged, Lewis also shared her experiences as a woman working as a union representative with LiUNA!, the Laborers’ International Union of North America.
“It took me a while to get to the point where they respected me enough that they realized that I did know what I was doing,” she said. “I realized at that time that working families had to get active in local politics or else unions would die.”
Lewis detailed a story of how contractors would always look toward her male coworker for answers or if they had any questions, which frustrated her. Fortunately her political experiences turned her from discouraged to engaged.
“Now as the chair of the Democratic Party, those experiences have brought me to where I am today and I don’t feel out of place … we bring in everybody from the hardcore progressives to the conservative Democrats and we represent all in between. We represent them. We listen. That’s what we work on,” she said.
Lewis and Patterson shared their thoughts on the recent Sky View High School controversy sparked after a student showed up in a KKK costume and another wore a basketball jersey and blackface on Halloween.
“It’s almost like we’ve gone back from making progress on racial issues,” Patterson said. “We’ve gone backward.”
Lewis brought up the recent death of a 10-year-old black girl in the Davis County School district whose mother says she died by suicide after bullying over her autism and the color of her skin. Lewis said Utah schools to teach diversity not only to the students, but to teachers, administration and parents.
“We’re all truly the same people,” she said. “In my mind and in my heart we’re all the same, no matter what color, what gender we are, we are all the same.”
Lewis also added her thoughts about critical race theory and said she understood why parents would be hesitant to have CRT in schools or at home, as sometimes it can be viewed as rewriting or teaching history unfairly.
“We need our history. We need to understand why we don’t want to go back to that. … It’s awful that we’re come to this point in the world today,” she said. “We’ve got to start looking at respecting each other no matter what race, religion, gender. We’ve got to respect each other because we all feel the same way. We all feel grief, we all feel happiness.”
Concerning local worker shortages, she said that COVID was one of the biggest reasons people left the workforce and suggested incorporating child care or other amenities into a workplace would bring people back in addition to better wages.
“I think those are the things that the Democrats can do — we can help to change lives … in that way so that they will go back to work and so that there are opportunities for not only men but women as well and they can go back to work,” she said. “We can help by bringing that minimum wage up as well, and getting them help. In the trades, they’re hurting. They’re hurting bad, because a lot of people don’t want to go into construction. You’re working in 100-degree weather and you’re working in 10-degree weather.”
Cache Democrats can be reached at https://www.cachedems.org/get-involved.