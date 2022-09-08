Utah Democrats filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to force Joel Ferry off the ballot in HD1. They claim he cannot run for partisan office while heading up the Utah Department of Natural Resources because it violates the Hatch Act.
The House District 1 election in northern Utah is typically a sleepy affair. The Republican candidate received more than 70% of the vote in each of the last five elections. This year’s race is proving to be much more exciting.
Joel Ferry, the Republican candidate on the ballot, resigned from the Legislature last month after taking a job in Gov. Spencer Cox’s administration. He’s still on the ballot, and Democrats have gone to federal court seeking to kick him out of the race. Meanwhile, three Republicans, including a former legislator, have filed as write-in candidates for November’s election. While all this is happening, Utah Republicans will meet later this month to choose someone to fill out the remainder of Ferry’s term.
Since July, Ferry has been leading the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in an acting role. A Utah Senate committee approved his nomination in late August. The full Senate could vote to confirm Ferry later this month or wait until late October.
Ferry and Democrat Joshua Hardy are the only candidates officially on November’s ballot for Utah Statehous District 1, which covers Box Elder County and small area in the northwest corner of Cache Valley.
Ferry resigned his seat in the Utah House but said he would not give up his spot on the ballot. He resigned too late for the GOP to replace him. That raises the likely scenario of Ferry winning in November, then resigning again, which would let the Republican Party choose someone to fill the seat.
Democrats asked Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to disqualify Ferry from the ballot because Utah’s Constitution blocks individuals from holding positions in the executive and legislative branches at the same time. Henderson declined, saying there was no Utah law to throw Ferry off the ballot.
On Wednesday, Hardy and the Utah Democratic Party filed a lawsuit in federal court arguing that Ferry cannot be a candidate for office and in his current role simultaneously because it violates the Hatch Act. The law prevents state employees working with federally funded programs from running for a partisan federal office.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. See the full article here.