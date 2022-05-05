According to an economist’s presentation at the annual Greater Cache Valley Economic and Business Summit on Wednesday, housing availability remains an issue — not only for those looking for a place to live in Cache Valley, but also for employers with unfilled positions.
Michael Jeanfreau, the Department of Workforce Services' Bear River and Wasatch Front North Regional Economist, explained there are currently more available jobs in Cache Valley than there are unemployed people to fill them, often leaving employers with a predicament — they must either look to offer positions to someone already working elsewhere or bring workers into the valley.
“If you’re hiring from somebody else, you have to pay more. If you’re hiring from somewhere else, you have to give them a house,” Jeanfreau said. “Housing affordability has become a bigger and bigger issue.”
Expounding further on the issue, Jeanfreau talked about the impact of changing demographics.
“Baby boomers are retiring, and people aren't having the same kids as they used to. We don't have as many people in the millennial generation, we don't have enough replacement workers for baby boomers,” Jeanfreau said. “In the United States, we’re below replacement levels with our kids — we don’t have enough kids to replace the current population that we have.”
Still, even though the generation entering the workforce is smaller than the one it’s replacing, housing shortage remains an issue.
“We have new households forming, we have people growing older,” Jeanfreau said. “That deficit is just looming right now. It’s really big.”
Given Cache Valley's appeal and opportunities, Jeanfreau said, the community could never provide enough housing.
“If you keep doing good things, we keep having job growth, we keep having opportunities, and people keep wanting to move here,” Jeanfreau said. “It’s just one of these economic laws that as things go up, there’s going to be a turn back down, right? And so the issue is, is it going to be a big one or a small one? In Cache, there’s so many opportunities here that I don’t think you could do enough to get people here.”
Jeanfreau added the pushback towards apartment complexes makes it harder to develop needed homes for those who cannot afford a single-unit house.
“They want to maintain the feelings that they have of the rural community,” Jeanfreau said. “Right now, the houses that they build, it’s not enough to cover the people moving in, and they’re kind of expensive.”
County Executive David Zook started a task force to address the housing issue in April. The group consists of local government officials, individuals involved in real estate, and representatives from other affected groups. Addressing the summit, Zook acknowledged how census reports from 2010 to 2020 in Cache Valley show 86% of our population growth was from internal growth.
“We need to have housing here so that our kids can live here,” Zook said.
Despite all efforts, Jeanfreau said certain market patterns will inevitably occur when it comes to development.
“The more you do to make this perfect and pristine, the more difficult it is to allow natural motions to happen, and you do need to allow some slowing. We can't indefinitely experience growth,” Jeanfreau said. “When you're looking at government concern, I don't think in Logan or in Cache County there's anything that's glaring in terms of, 'if the government just did this, we'd fix it.' They're doing what they can, and I think that a lot of this really is demand and market values.”