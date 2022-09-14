Tulsa Massacre Graves

A group prays during a small ceremony as remains from a mass grave are re-interred at Oaklawn Cemetery, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Scientists seeking to identify more victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are planning to extract more DNA from recently reburied remains and test more areas as potential sites to search for additional bodies.

Remains found and exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery last year and temporarily reburied there will be exhumed again for additional DNA samples in an effort to identify them, according to a report issued Tuesday to the 1921 Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee.

