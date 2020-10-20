On Tuesday new campaign ads for Utah’s gubernatorial race began circulating online. The ads — paid for in part by Republican candidate Spencer Cox’s campaign — feature both Cox and Democratic candidate Chris Peterson speaking about shared values and urging Utahns to choose civility.
Cox said the idea for the ads came from his increasing concerns over political rhetoric from everyone in the country, not just elected officials.
This article is presented as part of a news sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. For the complete article, click here.