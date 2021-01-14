After the riots at the U.S. Capitol last week and protests in other states across the nation including Utah, there are reports that more demonstrations may occur this weekend. The state highway patrol is actively preparing for potential demonstrations as the inauguration approaches.
During any protest or demonstration at the Utah State Capitol, Lt. Nick Street, the public information office with the state Department of Public Safety, said the first priority of law enforcement is protecting life and preventing serious injuries. He said establishing firm ground rules with demonstration leaders is an important part of this.
“And I think that goes a long way in providing a positive throughput that can help de-escalate any hostility that is shown as the protest moves on," Street said. "We also understand that providing a place for them to have a voice is the reason they're there. And we were going to also do our best to allow that.”
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.