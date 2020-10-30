At roughly 2:15 today, the state of Utah issued the following emergency alert to the telephones of all residents:
State of Utah: COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Record cases. Almost every county is a high transmission area. Hospitals are nearly overwhelmed. By public health order, masks are required in high transmission are required in high transmission areas. Social gatherings are limited to 10 or fewer. Visit coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-health-guidance-levels to see your county's information. Be careful!
