Then serving as the San Antonio Spurs summer league coach, Will Hardy speaks with Kyle Anderson during a game in July of 2015 in Salt Lake City. Hardy is now an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.
The Utah Jazz have chosen a young, fresh face to lead the organization forward.
Former San Antonio Spurs assistant and current Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy has been offered the Utah Jazz’s head coaching job and plans to accept, according to reporting from ESPN and The Athletic Tuesday. The Tribune first reported that Hardy was a leading candidate on Saturday.
The hire of Hardy signals a long-term focus from the organization. In selecting Hardy, they eschewed coaches like Terry Stotts, Mike D’Antoni, or Frank Vogel with previous head coaching experience to right the Jazz’s ship immediately. They also skipped on hiring with someone with explicit ties to superstar guard Donovan Mitchell, like former Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant, or to Rudy Gobert, like current Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen.
Hardy, 34, will be just the sixth head coach of the franchise since they moved to Utah in 1979, and looks set to sign a five-year contract.
