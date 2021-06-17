SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican state leaders are not currently planning to seek an all-out fireworks ban.
Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers tells Fox13 that officials will instead urged to closely follow the restrictions set by the city or town they live in.
"We have to be making people aware, they've got to be smart about this. They've got to be prudent and careful and please follow the directions of their local government entities in where and when they can set those fireworks off," he said. "And then everybody will be safe."
Republican Governor Spencer Cox has threatened a ban because of the state's ongoing drought emergency and wildfires that continue to burn, and discussed the idea with legislative leadership. He could pass a ban through an executive order but only for 30 days. He would have to then obtain legislative approval to extend it.
The governor's office did not immediately have a comment.
Some communities have enacted tough restrictions. St. George has banned fireworks in large parts of the community. Vickers said his own town of Cedar City was planning something similar. Eagle Mountain has banned fireworks entirely.
It is current illegal to set off fireworks until July 2-5 and July 22-25. Fireworks remain banned on all state lands, federal lands and unincorporated private lands.