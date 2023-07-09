Cache DUP Museum

Sharon Marceys, president of Cache Daughters of Utah Pioneers, explains new exhibit at the Cache Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum. 

 Clarissa Casper/The Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

This month, the Utah Museum Association is celebrating “Utah Museum Month” by encouraging individuals to visit the state’s various museums, zoos, gardens and heritage sites.

Those who visit five of these sites in the month of July can request a Utah Museum Month collectable sticker. The association has provided a downloadable Utah Museum passport that includes all of the eligible sites in Cache County.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.