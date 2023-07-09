This month, the Utah Museum Association is celebrating “Utah Museum Month” by encouraging individuals to visit the state’s various museums, zoos, gardens and heritage sites.
Those who visit five of these sites in the month of July can request a Utah Museum Month collectable sticker. The association has provided a downloadable Utah Museum passport that includes all of the eligible sites in Cache County.
“When you go to a museum it helps you develop a greater perspective of the world around you,” said Sharon Johnson, director of the Cache Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum located in Logan. “Learning about your community helps you think about your own story that you can share with other people.”
Individuals can check off the museum’s they visit by getting a stamp in their museum passport book and tagging photos with #UtahMuseums on social media, according to the association.
There are 15 eligible sites in Cache County, according to the association’s passport book. And many of them have brand-new exhibits and events for the special month.
Eligible sites in Cache County include: The American West Heritage Center, Cache DUP Museum, Clarkston DUP Museum, Hyrum City Museum, Lewiston DUP Wheeler Cabin, Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art, Paradise Sagwich Camp DUP Museum, Richmond DUP Museum, Richmond Pioneer Relic Hall DUP Museum, the Smithfield Historical Society, Stokes Nature Center, Utah State University Museum of Anthropology, Wellsville DUP Museum and Zootah.
The Cache DUP Museum, located at 160 Main Street, serves as a time capsule of Cache Valley’s early history, according to Johnson — who is also a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers organization. Visitors can step back in time and learn about the early pioneers, Native Americans and explorers who shaped the region, she said.
Each year, Johnson said the museum puts out a new exhibit on an aspect of Cache Valley that hasn’t been exhibited. This year’s exhibit, titled “Putting Water to Work, Cache Valley Canals and Dams,” dives into how the valley’s water sources have been used and managed.
“You may have grown up here and thought you knew everything, but I think people come to the museum and find some really cool artifacts about Cache Valley,” Johnson said.
The newly remodeled museum, which is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is the perfect place to visit on July 24, Johnson said, which is the perfect day for individuals from the valley to learn about their ancestors.
“It’s a great opportunity to build intergenerational connections and then continue your own family story and knowledge,” Johnson said. “You can build connections to your past and learn about what’s important to you.”
Those interested in participating in Utah Museum Month can also view a new exhibit opening at the Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art on July 8. The museum, located at 650 N 1100 East on USU’s Logan campus, is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The exhibit, titled “Facing Fire: Art, Wildlife and the End of Nature in the New West,” displays photography of wildfires along with personal experiences, according to the museum’s Visitor Services Coordinator Shaylee Briones.
“This is something that people have never seen before,” Briones said. “And they should definitely come and check it out.”
Jump the Moon Studios, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting differently-abled individuals in expressing their creativity, has curated a temporary exhibit at the Hyrum City Museum. This exhibit can be viewed alongside the museum’s 15 permanent exhibits at 50 W Main Street in Hyrum. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday.
One of the art displays, according to museum curator Courtney Couchley, will be a 12-by-8-foot painting created by Kaya Eccles — who painted the entire piece from her wheelchair.
“We are an excellent free resource,” Couchley said. “Utah Museum Month is a really cool idea to encourage people to visit some of these smaller museums people haven’t been to before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.