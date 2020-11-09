SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah National Guard will broadcast a pre-recorded music concert for Veterans Day.
The 65th Annual Veterans Day Concert is a tribute to the patriotism, service and sacrifice of all veterans. The broadcast begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. and will be viewable at ut.ng.mil or at facebook.com/utahnationalguard.
The concert includes performances by “The Governor’s Own” 23rd Army Band, led by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Denny Saunders and a combined choir of high school students from Granite School District.
During the concert, Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert and Brig. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, assistant adjutant general for the Utah Air National Guard, will provide remarks to honor veterans.