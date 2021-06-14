Candice Pierucci, the founding board chair for the Republican Women Lead Political Action Committee said it is important to have republican female voices represented in the state legislature.
“With us being a supermajority, red, Republican state, and then us as Republican women only making up 9% of our legislature, I think we are missing some really viable voices from our community of those conservative women who could be serving the legislature and other capacities," Pierucci said.
The PAC will recruit, train, mentor and provide the funds needed for female Republican candidates. These funds are contributions from individuals, elected officials, companies and lobbying groups who support women in legislature and in government levels.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. For the full article, click here.