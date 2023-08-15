In a rapidly growing and changing state where environmental issues are becoming increasingly urgent, Jessica Schad — the director of Utah State University’s Community and Natural Resources Institute — believes it is essential to gauge the opinions and attitudes of Utah residents to drive change.
Schad — along with students taking her advanced survey methods course — created a poll to assess Utahn’s attitudes toward, and perceptions of, a variety of environmental issues, titled the “Utah People and Environment Poll.”
“Over the last year or two, people have become more aware of some of these environmental problems,” Schad said. “And they’re actually feeling them more than they were in the past and really realizing that we’re at this point where something needs to happen.”
From March to May, USU faculty and graduate students in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and in the department of Environment and Society started the poll — which assess Utah resident’s perceptions of environmental issues of importance to the state.
In June, a descriptive report of the study was published.
The results are a rich body of data that can inform actions and initiatives across the state and at a local level, according to the report.
The most concerning environmental issue to the respondents was drought, followed by the drying of the Great Salt Lake, air quality, population growth and changing access to public lands.
Schad, who has extensive experience doing survey research in different places across the country, said she was motivated to create the poll as Utah currently lacks longitudinal data about its residents’ perceptions on important environmental issues.
“I thought it would be a good idea to start this initiative so that hopefully we can continue to do something like this over time and track what Utahns are thinking about these environmental issues,” Schad said. “With this we can track whether different policies that are implemented have any sort of impact, whether there is desire for certain types of environmental policies to be changed, or whether some other factor plays a role in what Utahns are thinking about environmental issues.”
The questionnaire for the poll was developed through a combination of questions validated in other survey research and by participating faculty and graduate students from a broad range of backgrounds, Schad said.
Respondents were asked a wide variety of questions, including concerns about environmental issues, connections to place, views on policymaking, the Great Salt Lake, views on energy options, outdoor recreation, federal public lands, perceptions of wildfire threats and management, air pollution, water and cultural heritage, environmental equality and justice, climate change and fertility intentions and motivations.
Water is a top concern among Utahns, the report states, with 79.7% of respondents ranking Utah’s water crisis as six or higher on a 10-point scale of severity.
The top five factors perceived by respondents contributing to this crisis were population growth, lack of precipitation, Utah’s desert environment, agriculture and residential uses.
Close to 88% of respondents indicated they agree or strongly agree air pollution is a serious problem that can cause harm, according to the report. Additionally, 34.4% reported it would be likely or extremely likely they would experience health concerns from air pollution in the next year, while 64.5% of respondents indicated they were likely to experience health concerns over their lifetime.
The survey also assessed attitudes toward energy and vulnerabilities in other areas.
Schad said many respondents want to see state policymakers do more to address these issues. Nearly 60% of respondents support strengthening environmental regulations in the United States, and over 75% indicated protecting the environment should be more important than slower economic growth and job loss, she said.
“I think people are starting to come to a realization that more structural, higher-level things need to change to address some of these problems,” Schad said.
The environmental issues highlighted in the poll hit close to home for many residents in Cache Valley.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said the city has many initiatives to combat these issues on a small-scale.
According to Daines, air quality in the area has improved over the years. Cache Valley, which used to be an EPA non-attainment area, no longer is — due to an initiative by the county to get old cars off of the road. Additionally, tier three gasoline — which has a lower sulfur content — is now available throughout the valley.
“As the vehicle fleet naturally turns over and modernizes, that helps us,” Daines said.
As Cache Valley and Logan City experience significant growth — an area respondents showed the most concern — Daines said the city has been working on expanding its trail system to reduce the number of cars on the road.
But, as most of the area’s growth is internal, Daines said it is inevitable — a reason the city has been focusing on implementing more high-density housing to keep the growth out of the valley’s open space.
“People have to have a place to live,” Daines said. “The choice is either continue to do lots of bigger, single-family homes, or it also offers an option for some higher density homes, whether its apartments, whether its townhomes, or various multifamily options that allow us to take advantage of existing infrastructure and access to services.”
As for water conservation, Daines said Logan City recently updated its standards on park strips and landscaping to reduce water usage. The city installed a new software system that alerts employees when a property is suddenly using a lot more water and will notify the city when there are leaks in its piping system.
A few years ago, Daines said the city replaced the piping system at Dewitt Springs — one of Logan’s major water sources — as it was old and had many leaks. This will save the city a significant amount of money, she said.
“I think we’re trying to do some of the things that everyone is doing by just being more responsible with our water usage,” Daines said.
A ribbon cutting for the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar project will soon take place — which will provide five megawatts of solar energy to Logan City for the next 25 years.
Daines said there are several other solar projects the city has signed up for and the city has looked into the possibility of joining geothermal projects in the future.
In 2022, 53% of Utah’s electricity net generation came from coal fired power plants, according to the report. And as Utah’s population continues to grow, the demand for energy is likely to increase.
While 50% of the survey’s respondents agree or strongly agree that growing energy needs pose a threat to the state’s natural environment, only 37.5% were willing to pay more for carbon-free energy sources and only 57.7% agree or strongly agree that transitioning to carbon-pollution free energy would lessen the impacts of climate change, the report states.
“We keep looking at ways to try and provide carbon-free power,” Daines said. “I mean, we’re still using some at this point because there just aren’t any other alternatives. We’ve continued to add renewables to our portfolio.”
But these environmental problems can’t only be solved on a small-scale, according to Schad. The survey indicates there are Utahns who will decide to move out of the state if the issues worsen.
For those considering leaving Utah, drought, lack of water and air quality were the most significant concerns, the report states.
“We think of ourselves as just pulling people in but there might become a time if we don’t address some of these issues that people are pushed away,” Schad said.
In coming weeks, individuals involved with the survey will be publishing in-depth analyses of specific environmental issues and the perceptions of them found by the poll.
The Herald Journal will be covering this research. The first issue covered will be on Utahn’s support for spending for outdoor recreation.
